Champlin Park softball team routs two opponents

Champlin Park High’s girls fastpitch softball team dominated in two Northwest Suburban Conference games last week, beating Totino-Grace 11-0 April 19 and Spring Lake Park 11-4 April 21.
Pitcher Riley Leonhardt limited Totino-Grace to three hits, going all seven innings and striking out 10.
It was a cold day for the hitters with temperatures in the low 40s, and Champlin Park managed 10 hits, two each by Abby Meads, Alyssa Blaska and Reese Reimler and one each by Leonhardt, Emily Rosin, Ava Parent and Emma Husom.
All of the hits by Meads and Blaska were doubles, and Parent also hit a double. Meads led the Rebels in the RBI department with four.
The win over Spring Lake Park was another good hitting day for Champlin Park. Parent led the attack with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored, while Husom had two hits and an RBI. Blaska added two RBIs and Amanda Kotsmith added one hit for the Rebels, a two-run homer.
Park Center Falls 11-0
Park Center played Rogers in a fastpitch softball game April 19 and lost 11-0.
The Pirates were limited to two hits by three Rogers pitchers. Grace Sargent and Esi Adamaley had those hits.
Makenna Dugas pitched the game for Park Center and gave up 11 hits, including three by Sara Kemmetmueller.
This Week
In 4:30 p.m. Northwest Suburban Conference softball games Thursday, April 28, Blaine hosts Champlin Park, Anoka travels to Armstrong and Totino-Grace has a home game against Osseo.
Park Center will face Cooper in a 4:30 p.m. game Friday, April 29, at New Hope Learning Center.
