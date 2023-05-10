Champlin Park softball earned four wins last week in a packed week of games, starting with a loss to Anoka on May, then turning around with wins against Osseo and Elk River on May 2 and 4. The Rebels then lost to Elk River on May 5 before bouncing back to win games against Irondale and Duluth East on May 6.

