Champlin Park softball earned four wins last week in a packed week of games, starting with a loss to Anoka on May, then turning around with wins against Osseo and Elk River on May 2 and 4. The Rebels then lost to Elk River on May 5 before bouncing back to win games against Irondale and Duluth East on May 6.
Anoka
A difficult stretch of losses from the previous week stayed at play for Champlin Park on Monday after the Rebels lost 9-5 on the road to Anoka.
Champlin Park started the game well, scoring two runs in the top of the first to build a lead that lasted until the bottom of the fourth, when Anoka scored four runs to make it 5-3 in their favor.
The Rebels responded well in the top of the fifth with two more runs to tie things up, but Anoka scored another round of four runs to retake the lead, which held for the rest of the game.
Taylor Zahalka led Champlin Park’s scoring with two runs, while Emma Husom, Amanda Kotsmith, and Gina Bahe all scored one run each.
Osseo
The Rebels returned to winning ways on Tuesday, beating Osseo 1-0 to break a three-game losing streak and improve their record to 4-3 in both conference and overall play.
The Rebels sole run of the game was scored by Bahe, while Hannah Husom had an impressive day at bat with two hits from three at bats for a batting average of .667 and an on base percentage of .750.
Elk River
Champlin Park continued its positive play on Thurdsay, beating Elk River 6-5 at home to start a short win streak and earn their first home win since April 18.
Zahalka and Hannah Husom led Champlin Park in scoring with two runs each. Zahalka had three bases on balls while Husom had two and two hits.
Brainerd
The Rebels hit obstacles on Friday, losing 11-8 to Brainerd at home. The loss comes amid an impressive season from Brainerd, who currently hold a 10-1 overall record.
The win was also Brainerd’s seventh consecutive win, capping off a run that dates back to April 25.
Irondale and Duluth East
Champlin Park got back on a winning streak Saturday with a doubleheader against Irondale and Duluth East by winning both.
The Rebels beat Irondale 11-1 and Duluth East 13-0 to extend their overall record to 7-4 this season.
Champlin Park softball played four games the following week, traveling to Coon Rapids on Monday, May 8, hosting Totino-Grace on Tuesday, May 9, and then hitting the road again to play Blaine and Le Sueuer-Henderson on May 11 and 12.
