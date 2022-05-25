The Rebels softball team wrapped up their conference schedule on Tuesday, May 17 against Maple Grove, but still had one game left in the regular season.
Le Sueur-Henderson, the top-ranked team in Class 2A out of the Minnesota River conference, made the trip to Champlin Park for their regular season finale as well.
Throughout Thursday night’s game, both teams had to feel comfortable at some point about their chances to come away with a win.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Champlin Park held on to a 3-1 lead on the heels of excellent pitching and defensive execution. It appeared the game would be a low-scoring affair going into the final innings.
But in the top of the sixth inning, the Giants took a 5-3 lead. They batted around as the Champlin Park (13-7, 10-3) defense struggled to get off the field. They weren’t done there as they added three more runs in the seventh to pull away for a 7-4 win.
After five innings with only one run scored, LSH (16-3, 12-0) finally made some noise in the sixth. They garnered six hits in the inning. Two RBI-singles and an RBI-double scored the runs for the Giants and they were in business.
On the mound was Abby Meads who entered the game in the fifth inning. She struck out two batters in the fifth but gave up the three runs and the lead in the sixth.
She replaced Riley Leonhardt, who started and went four innings allowing one run and striking out three.
Leading off in the bottom of the sixth inning was Ava Parent, who blasted a solo home run to left center field that bounced off the top of the wall and over. It was her second home run of the season and cut the deficit to one at 5-4.
The score held going into the next frame as the Giants added some big insurance runs. LSH went on a two-out rally, getting three straight batters on base to extend their lead. With two runners on base, an RBI-single sent both runners home to extend the lead 7-4.
The Giants took care of business in the final inning to snap a three-game losing streak.
They took the lead right away with some heads-up baserunning in the opening frame. With runners on first and third, a ground ball to the second basemen made for an easy force out at second. But shortstop Alyssa Blaska wasn’t on the bag when the throw came to her and the runner was safe. It allowed the runner from third to score as the defense was caught in limbo.
Blaska more than made up for the error at the plate, delivering an RBI-double in the bottom of the first. She collected three hits and two RBI in the game. Her other RBI came courtesy of a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning.Her .475 batting average and 26 RBI leads the Rebels.
Ashley Liveringhouse had the other RBI in the game for Champlin Park, coming in the first inning to give the Rebels a 2-1 lead.
Champlin Park ends the season losing three of their last four contests. Next up for the Rebels is the 5AAAA section tournament, which begins Tuesday, May 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.