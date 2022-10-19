The Section 5AAA soccer tournaments got underway Oct. 11 with four games for both the boys and girls taking place. Both of the Champlin Park squads hosted their quarterfinal matchups, with the girls taking on Osseo and the boys facing Roseville.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments