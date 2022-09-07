2021 was a year to forget for Champlin Park football. Normally a regular playoff contender, the Rebels found wins hard to come by.
Very hard, that is.
Champlin Park finished 2021 0-6 in conference play and 0-9 overall. They struggled in just about every facet of the game, averaging 7 points per game and allowing 27.
They had a few close games. They lost to Woodbury 15-9 in week one and Blaine 26-25 in week 3. In their playoff game, which was also against Woodbury, they lost 14-0 to a team that finished 9-2 overall.
But all in all, it was a disappointing season. Champlin Park had the thought in the back of their minds that it could be a long year with all of the talent they were replacing from 2019, but they never expected it to result in a winless season.
“I learned sometimes you can’t control things, we had some major injuries that hurt us,” head coach Nick Keenan said. “We weren’t all that deep. We only had two returning starters coming into the season and when guys got hurt it got down to guys that were really inexperienced. Lost two close games. It was tough last year and the kids gave their all. The more I think about it, some of the teams were just a little better than us.”
No one ever wants to go through a winless season, but the motivating factor behind such a down season can be immeasurable.
The Rebels will look to get back to winning ways in 2022 with another year of experience under their belt with a young team and returning talent in the trenches.
Leading the way are senior linemen Magnus Wright and Ben Nelson. Those two will help anchor the line on both sides of the ball.
One of the few bright spots in 2021 was senior running back/defensive back Darius Givance. He tallied 465 yards on the ground and 2 touchdowns on offense, along with 66 tackles on defense. Now playing at North Dakota State, he leaves behind production the Rebels will attempt to replace.
On the ground, there isn’t a whole lot of production returning. Junior Arthur Russell (128 yards) brings back the most.
Champlin Park will also have to sort out their quarterback situation. A number of players saw time under center in 2021 after regular starter Sean Erickson was hurt in the fourth game of the season. Having consistency under center will be key for the Rebels’ offense.
A potential weapon for that unit could be 6-foot-5 senior tight end Blake Stahl.
Other key returners include senior wide receiver/defensive back Emmit Tutt, senior linebacker/tight end Ben Bremer, junior linebacker Matthew Heinen and junior offensive lineman Colin Ellingson.
It’s a group that’s eager to put the past behind them and look forward to leading the younger players in the program.
“I feel good. We have a great group of leaders that got a ton of experience last year,” Keenan said. “They hit the weight room hard in the winter, spring and summer. Last year we were inexperienced, this year has a lot of it and you can tell we feel like we’re ahead of where we were at this point last year.”
The Rebels will once again open the season against Woodbury on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.