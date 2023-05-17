Both Champlin Park and Park Center were present at the Section 4AAA True Team meet held on May 9 at Rogers High School, with both schools earning high marks.
Champlin Park
The Rebels thrived in the boys sprints, as Richlu Tudee finished first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Alvin Tomas finished fourth and second in the same respective races.
Thomas also finished second in the 400-meter dash. Tyler Kyes represented Champlin Park well in the 800-meter run with a third-place finish.
Champlin Park shined in the boys relay categories, finishing first in the 4x100 relay and second in the 4x800 relay. The Rebels also performed well in discus with a first-place finish for Sean Erickson, and in shot put as Harry Massey finished second.
Champlin Park had three third-place finishes in the girls races. Hannah Horton, Olivia Osonowo, and Abigail Hibbs finished third in the 100-, 400-, and 1600-meter races, respectively.
Champlin Park also did well in the girls relays, finishing second in the 4x100 relay and first in the 4x200 relay.
Rebecca Pewu finished in seventh place in the girls discus competition, while Jayi Wilson finished in 10th in the long jump competition.
Park Center
Isaiah Day and Amos Sieh stood out for Park Center in the 100- and 200-meter races, respectively, both finishing in place 23rd in those races.
Park Center was represented well in the girls sprints, as Shynika Chatman finished sixth in the 100-meter dash and Shamere Chatman finished in 16th place in the 200-meter dash.
Breanna Benjamin finished ninth in the 110-meter high hurdles race, while Laila Moses finished second in the 300-meter hurdle race.
Maya Woods was another star for the Pirates, finishing ninth in the triple-jump competition.
