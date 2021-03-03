Champlin Park Nordic girls skiing had a different looking Northwest Suburban Conference race this season.
The Rebels ended up finishing sixth overall with a 460 on Feb. 23 at Theodore Wirth Park, but the course wasn’t the traditional 5K. Instead, two 3.5K races were held for four sessions with three teams each.
Times were compiled later on, so there wasn’t the usual pursuit race at the end of the meet.
Still, Champlin Park had one all-conference honor and four top-50 finishers to help push the Rebels up to sixth despite being in the third session.
Eighth-grader Abby Hibbs finished in 24 minutes, 53 seconds to take 26th overall. She had a 12:59 time in the classic race and a 11:54 time in the skate race. Hibbs, who is a standout cross country runner as well, earned her first ever all-conference Nordic skiing honor.
Senior Ashlyn Murphy ended up taking 38th overall in 25:47, just making the all-conference list by five seconds. She had a classic time of 13:46 and a skate time of 12:01.
Senior Maggie Grossman took 45th in 26:06 with a classic time of 14:14 and a skate time of 11:52. Right behind her was senior Cassidy Turner, who took 49th in 26:25 (14:15 classic, 12:10 skate).
Senior Atley Schreiner was 52nd in 26:35 (14:29 classic, 12:06 skate), and sophomore Elise Oldroyd rounded out the team scoring in 56th with a time of 26:48 (14:30 classic, 12:18 skate).
Freshman Ellie Grossman and sophomore Rachel Miller finished 65th and 66th, respectively. Ellie Grossman’s time was 27:53 (14:17 classic, 13:36 skate), and Miller finished in 28:02 (15:16 classic, 12:46 skate).
Senior Caitlin Richter finished 90th in 31:08 (16:46 classic, 14:22 skate), and freshman Lydia Lindell was disqualified.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.