Champlin Park Nordic girls skiing had its season end Feb. 9 in the 5A section meet at Theodore Wirth Park.
The Rebels came close to send an athlete to state, but freshman Abby Hibbs’ ninth-place finish wasn’t high enough with the new format sending one relay team and just four pursuit skiers to Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Hibbs would have advanced in the old format as the sixth best individual not on an advancing team. But this season, that finish meant the end of the 2021-22 season.
Sophomore Ellie Grossman and junior Elise Oldroyd were 20th and 21st, respectively. They finished the pursuit scoring with just three skiers counting in the new format.
Grossman had a time of 37:52.3 (20;20 classic, 17:32 pursuit), and Oldroyd had a time of 38:01.1 (20:25 classic, 17:36.1 pursuit).
Junior Rachel Miller and sophomore Lydia Lindell added a seventh-place finish in the sprint relay, crossing the finish line in 15:14.4.
Eighth-grader Joanna Lund and sophomore Claire Hentges also competed in the pursuit. Lund finished 29th in 39:52.8 (21:45 classic, 18:07.8 pursuit), and Hentges was 38th in 41:34.3 (22:27 classic, 19:06.8 pursuit).
Elk River/Zimmerman won the section title with a 375, and Maple Grove took second with a 372. Both teams made state.
Andover’s Anne Jendro and Chloe Voss made state in the sprint relay, taking second behind Maple Grove’s Jordyn Borsch and Sierra Krull.
The pursuit skiers advancing to state were Irondale sophomore Siri Stolen (32:08.8, second), Coon Rapids senior LilahGilyard (32:25.4, third), Andover junior Olivia Krafty (32:58.3, fifth) and Irondale senior Elizabeth Vanloon (33:24.2, sixth).
