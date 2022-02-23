Champlin Park Nordic boys skiing battled cold temperatures, a change in the schedule and very tough competition Feb. 16-17 in the state meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
The field had races were pushed back Thursday due to bitterly cold temperatures up north, making the sprint relays a timed final instead of prelims followed by a true final. The pursuit was also pushed back an hour.
The Rebels ended up taking 15th out of 16 teams with a 251 in the challenging field.
Senior Keegan Poston led the squad in the pursuit, taking 59th overall in 32 minutes, 38 seconds.
Poston had the 66th best classic time (17:12.21) on a course that included the gold and cedar trails, and he had the 41st fastest time in the freestyle skate (15:25.86) on a course that included parts of the gold and silver courses.
Junior Tyler Kyes was close behind in 61st, finishing in 32:39.8. Kyes had the 67th best classic time of 17:12.31 and the 43rd best freestyle skate in 15:27.54.
Junior Ethan Ibarra finished the pursuit scoring, taking 64th in 32:58.5 with a classic time of 16:56.85 and a freestyle skate time of 16:01.69.
Sophomore Chase Poston and eighth-grader Sam Kyes ended up 19th in the sprint relay in 17:02.09.
Sophomore Charlie Hibbs also competed in the pursuit. Hibbs was 93rd in 35:28.4 (17:55.18 classic, 17:33.25 skate).
Senior Isaac McKeon, like Keegan Poston, closed his high school career at Giant’s Ridge. McKeon took 99th in 36:19.5 (18:53.84 classic, 17:25.7 skate).
Minneapolis Southwest senior Cooper Camp won the individual state title in 28:25.7, and the Southwest duo of Lars Brinkema and Sam Scott won the sprint relay title in 14:59.55. Both helped Southwest also win the team state title with a 389.
Duluth East (363) and Wayzata (345) took second and third, respectively.
The other six pursuit medalists were St. Paul Highland Park junior David Isom (28:49.9), Edina junior Andrew Defor (28:50.6), Wayzata sophomore Daniel McCollor (28:58.9), Blaine junior Ben Lewis (28:59.7), Eden Prairie junior Benon Brattebo (29:16.3) and Jefferson/Kennedy senior Jon Clarke (29:23.4).
The other sprint relay medalists were Duluth East’s Carl Morse and James Kyes (15:09.48) and Elk River/Zimmerman’s Matthew Binsfeld and Eliott Swanson (15:19.85).
