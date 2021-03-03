Champlin Park Nordic boys skiing wasn’t able to repeat as Northwest Suburban Conference champions with a large turnover from the past few years, but the Rebels still had success.
Junior Keegan Poston and sophomore Ethan Ibarra both placed in the top-36 to make the all-conference team, and they helped Champlin Park take seventh as a team with a 466.5.
Armstrong won the meet with a 668, and Rogers (590) and Maple Grove (589) were second and third.
The meet was much different from any other season because of the COVID-19 protocols. Instead of two 5K races – with the second being a pursuit – there were two 3.5K races – one classic, one skate.
The teams were also broken down into four sessions of no more than three teams per session. That was to limit 30 skiers on the course at any one time. The two races were also done back-to-back with just a short break in between, and times and team scores were compiled later on.
Despite the oddities, Poston was able to finish 29th in 21 minutes, 34 seconds with a classic time of 11:40 and a skate time of 9:54. The skate time nearly pushed Poston into a tie with Osseo’s Vaughn Ruska. But Ruska narrowly edged Poston.
Ibarra followed with a 33rd-place finish in 21:54. His classic time was 11:51, and his skate time was 10:03. Like Poston, the skate time propelled Ibarra into a tie with Blaine’s Tyler Jacobson.
Sophomore Tyler Kyes was 39th in 22:09 (11:47 classic, 10:22 skate), and senior Kyle Ostendorf took 43rd in 22:19 (11:38 classic, 10:41 skate).
Freshman Chase Poston was fifth on the team with a 55th-place finish in 23:09 (12:15 classic, 10:54 skate), and junior Isaac McKeon rounded out the team scoring with a 60th-place finish in 23:23 (12:30 classic, 10:53 skate).
Junior Tyler Morari, sophomore Jacob Opansky, freshman Charlie Hibbs and seventh grader Sam Kyes also raced at conference.
Hibbs finished 73rd in 23:55 (12:20, 11:35), and Kyes was 83rd in 24:36 (13:05 classic, 11:31 skate). Opansky took 90th in 25:59 (14:18 classic, 11:41 skate), and Morari was 99th in 27:18 (14:47 classic, 12:31 skate).
