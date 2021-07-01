Champlin Park Legion Post 600 baseball started slow in a 10-3 win over Armstrong June 24, but the host Rebels bounced back with a four-run fourth, dominant pitching on the mound and a couple of nice defensive plays.
Champlin Park (6-2 overall) is 2-1 in the North Hennepin League with the victory, but things started slow with 2-0 and 3-1 deficits in the first and second innings.
The momentum seemed to shift in the top of the third when the Rebels were able to get an out at home plate on a double-steal attempt.
The offense busted out with four runs in the bottom of the third, and Champlin Park never lost the lead again.
Tanner Thompson doubled to right field, and he reached third on an error. Sam Berg walked and stole second to runners on second and third, and Ryan Oberstar had an RBI infield single to the shortstop to tie the game at 3-3.
Tyler Trombley added an RBI single to right, and Dylan Shuck later walked to load the bases. Justice Knight hit a 2-run single to make it 6-3 Rebels.
Knight wasn’t done either. Trombley and Owen Dylong were hit by pitches, and Dylan Shuck walked to load the bases in the bottom of the fifth. Knight followed with a 2-run double to right field for an 8-3 lead.
Berg and Oberstar had back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth to push the lead to 9-3, and Trombley later singled home Oberstar to push the lead to 10-3.
The pitching and defense were strong in those final innings too.
Jamey Grindle retired the final 13 batters he faced as he had a complete-game win, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks. Grindle struck out six.
The final two outs were not easy, though.
Rebels’ right fielder Jack Harris made a nice over-the-shoulder grab on a deep fly ball off the bat of Bryce Campbell, and Evan Hammonds ended the game with a nice catch on another nicely struck ball to deep center field off the bat of Rilei Reinke.
The Falcons went up 2-0 in the first with a 2-run double by Onterrio Moore, and their third run was on an RBI infield single by Jeremy Cisewski in the second.
Evan Hammonds tripled and scored on a passed ball in the first for Champlin Park, and Dylong tripled and scored on an RBI grounder by Shuck.
Roston took the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits and four walks in three innings, striking out three. Dickson allowed four runs on four hits and two walks in three innings, striking out one.
Champlin Park 7, Brooklyn Park 1
The Rebels started the summer season with a 7-1 win over Brooklyn Park June 15.
Thompson was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, an RBI and a triple, and Cam Hammonds was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Andrew Rakow had a double and an RBI, and Dylong, Grindle and Trombley all scored runs.
Myer Schmitz earned the win. He allowed a run on five hits in five innings, striking out seven. Rakow walked one and struck out five in two innings.
Champlin Park 7, Anoka 2
Champlin Park won 7-2 over Anoka June 16.
Evan Hammonds was 2-for-4 with three runs scored, a double and an RBI, and Dylong was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs. Thompson was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Cam Hammonds had two RBIs and a run scored.
Rakow had a hit and an RBI, and Trombley was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Grindle earned the win. He allowed four hits in four innings and struck out three. Clayton Caswell allowed two runs on four hits and a walk, striking out one in 1 1/3 innings.
Knight struck out three in 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
Champlin Park 8, East Ridge 5
The Rebels defeated East Ridge 8-5 in the first of two games on June 18.
Evan Hammonds was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a double and two runs scored, and Cam Hammonds had a double and a run scored. Thompson was 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Rakow added two RBIs and a hit.
Trombley was 2-for-2 with two runs scored, and Caswell and Grindle added runs scored.
Schmitz allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out seven.
Harris struck out the only two batters he faced.
Champlin Park 8, Ham Lake 4
Champlin Park won 8-4 over Ham Lake in the second game on June 18.
Evan Hammonds remained hot at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Cam Hammonds had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, and Thompson was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored. Rakow added a double and two RBIs.
Shuck had a hit and two runs scored, and Knight and Dylong each had hits and runs scored.
Rakow allowed four runs on five hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out five. Caswell walked one and struck out three in 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Champlin Park 21, Alexandria 0
The hit parade continued in a 21-0 shellacking of Alexandria June 19.
The Rebels needed just four innings to get the win with a 15-run first inning.
Cam Hammonds was 4-for-5 with a double, four RBIs and three runs scored, and Evan Hammonds was 2-for-4 with three runs scored and an RBI.
Caswell had four RBIs and three runs scored, and Harris had a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Rakow was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored, and Thompson chipped in with a hit, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Trombley was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Grindle added two runs scored and an RBI. Knight also had an RBI and a run scored.
Knight struck out nine and allowed a hit and a walk in three innings. Cam Hammonds allowed a hit in one inning.
Alexandria 8, Champlin Park 3
Champlin Park took the first loss of the season June 20 in an 8-3 loss to Alexandria.
Knight hit a home run, and Evan Hammonds added an RBI and a run scored. Harris was 2-for-3 with a run scored, and Grindle was 2-for-3 with a double.
Grindle took the loss. He allowed four runs on eight hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, striking out five. Harris allowed three runs on a hit and six walks in 2 2/3 innings, striking out eight.
Elk River 8, Champlin Park 5
The Rebels took their second loss, 8-5 at Elk River on June 22.
Evan Hammonds was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, and Shuck and Grindle added RBIs. Knight, Caswell and Dylong also scored runs.
Schmitz allowed a run on three hits and a walk in three innings and took the loss. Shuck allowed four runs on five walks in 1 2/3 innings, and Dylong allowed two runs on three hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings, striking out three.
