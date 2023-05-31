Champlin Park lacrosse ended a memorable regular season as both teams played Blaine on May 22, with the boys losing and the girls winning, before both playing and losing to Maple Grove on May 24.

Girls results

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments