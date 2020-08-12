Lacrosse players, coaches and fans were treated with a glimpse of what the lost spring season would have looked like Aug. 1-2 in the 2020 Minnesota Lacrosse Championship Showcase at Champlin Park High School.

The Rebels boys and girls teams played in the tournament.

The girls bracket included state hopefuls Maple Grove and Prior Lake, and the Rebels were expected to be a potential state team as well.

Champlin Park girls finished 2-2 in pool play on Aug. 1 with a 15-2 win over Coon Rapids and a 10-2 win over Mounds View.

The girls dropped a close 9-5 matchup against Maple Grove and were edged 10-9 by Chisago Lakes.

On Aug. 1, the Rebels earned revenge over Chisago Lakes with a 7-5 win to make the semifinals. The tournament ended with a 10-4 loss to 2019 state champion Prior Lake.

The boys squad finished 1-2 in pool play. They defeated Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids 8-3 and fell to Elk River Black 8-5 and Chisago Lakes 10-1.

The boys also lost a 5-1 match against Anoka on Aug. 2.

