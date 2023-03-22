Champlin Park head wrestling coach Bill Maresh stepping down from position

(File Photo)

Bill Maresh has coached the Champlin Park wrestling team since 1992.

After a lengthy spell in wrestling, both as an athlete and coach, Bill Maresh is calling it a career. Maresh is stepping down as Champlin Park head wrestling coach after 31 years at the position.

As is the case with most longtime coaches, there isn’t any specific reason why Maresh is stepping down. To him, it just felt like the right time. He says he’ll finally be able to have some free time with his wife in the winter with head coaching duties off his plate.

