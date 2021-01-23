It seems like yesterday when senior Chaney Neu was setting Minnesota High School gymnastics on fire as a sophomore – the perfect 10.0 vault, the all-around record-breaking score for gold, five overall medals.
But Neu – who suffered a torn meniscus, MCL and ACL during a competition in May 2019 – missed the 2019-20 season and will also miss the 2021 season as she continues to recover from an injury that required three surgeries in one year.
Neu’s knee is healthier and functional, but it isn’t safe for her to compete yet. She isn’t letting that take her senior year of gymnastics away from her though, as she is transitioning to a new role – student manager-level assistant coach.
Besides remaining around her friends in the program, coach Jon Wynia said Neu wanted to be there for the team – going as far as telling her new boss to clear time for her to be able to be with the team this season.
“She is doing a great job in choreographing routines for the younger girls and helping give feedback and momentum to the varsity girls,” Wynia said.
Neu, who started with the team as a seventh-grader, came into the program when the shift began of the Rebels mantra of not being just a good team but being a state championship-level team.
Wynia said she embodies the courage needed to go for the bonus, high-level skills and working for every tenth of a point in choreography.
“That character that she has shown now to realize that she has even a bigger value beyond those routines and those scores,” Wynia said.
And with COVID-19 affecting the season – with a shorter schedule and less practices due to a pause from November 20-Jan. 3 – Neu is proving to be even more important with alumni coaches not being as available as usual.
Neu has been the “steady varsity knowledge presence” to help out when Wynia said he is spotting varsity and JV, doing trainer work of taping injuries and assessing routines.
“As I am juggling all of this stuff, historically it was Taylor (Guckeen) or Liz (Hammond) that I could create the individual segment workout plans with, and now Chaney has transitioned into that role and is helping out a ton,” Wynia said.
Rebels remain strong at the top
Champlin Park gymnastics is missing out on some depth with Neu not competing and others either moving to a club team or opting out due to COVID-19 concerns. But there is still plenty of star power at the top of the varsity lineup in seniors Emma Saksa (captain), Tashina Beyioku-Alase and Kara McElmurry (captain).
The Rebels finished fourth as a team in the 5AA section meet, but that was also without McElmurry – who missed the meet while in the concussion protocol.
Saksa and Beyioku-Alase advanced to the Class 2A state individual meet last season – Saksa for the third straight season and Beyioku-Alase for the second time in a row.
Beyioku-Alase is expected to add a release to her uneven bars routine this season to become an all-around threat at meets.
Last season, she was eighth at sections in the all-around in the first year she performed on the bars. She was tied for third on the vault and fifth on the floor at sections a year ago to make state in both of those events.
At state, she took ninth on the floor exercise in her state debut in that event. She finished 12th on the vault. She was percentage points away from medaling in both events.
Saksa had to deal with ankle and knee injuries last season and she still was able to fight through to make state in the uneven bars. She was ninth in the all-around at sections.
At state, Saksa was 21st on the bars while still obviously injured. If she stuck her landing, she might have pushed for a top-10 finish or possibly even a medal.
McElmurry brings depth to the vault and also adds a threat on the beam and floor, and her absence at sections was tough to overcome. She made state with the Rebels’ team in 2018.
Senior captains Mya Lloyd and Leanna Ung and sophomore Katie Johnson – who is still in partial rehab for injuries – also join varsity this season. Lloyd and Ung will be key for needed fourth and fifth scores on varsity. Junior Jordan Smith also returns and will be a varsity contributor, as well.
Ella Schneider and Emma Husom are also expected to be with the team this season.
Numbers are down from normal with 18-19 gymnasts instead of the usual 26 or more gymnasts.
Wynia said he can fill a full varsity and JV roster with the numbers, but there is more reconditioning to do because of the long break and pauses in the seasons.
Sophomore Alyssa Peddycoart joined a club team to properly rehab her ankle injuries from a year ago. Senior Karlii Winslade decided not to come out to the team while recovering from a back injury.
Avery Donovan – who was 10th in the all-around at sections – Sarah Manger and Kendall Almeroth all graduated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.