Chaney Neu had arguably the best four years in Minnesota State High School League history for Champlin Park gymnastics from seventh grade to her sophomore season.
And she is awarded for that success with being named the 2021 Minneapolis Athena Award winner for the Rebels.
But it still came as a surprise to Neu, who had an injured knee force her to miss her junior and senior seasons.
“It means a lot to me that I was selected out of all the great athletes at our school, and I was surprised that I even got it because technically I wasn’t an athlete this year or last year,” she said.
Neu was actually in a physical therapy session when she found out she won the award, she said. Her mother was contacted by the assistant of activities director Matt Mattson, and she called Neu to tell her to get back to her.
“Mattson was like, ‘Chaney you won the Athena Award,’ and I was very surprised,” Neu said. “I even said to him, ‘I’m not even an athlete anymore. What?’ But he was like, ‘No, you deserved it.’ It just meant a lot to him to personally call me and tell me.”
The Athena Award, which has been around for 49 years, is an award designed to honor high school senior female athletes from Minneapolis-area schools around the city and its suburbs, including private schools.
The award considers athletics, academics and volunteer work when choosing the winner from each school in the area.
Champlin Park’s most recent winners are Heather Johnson (2020), Izzy Ashburn (2019), Elizabeth Zeller (2018), Sydney Hilley (2017), Briana Johnson (2015), Mariya Sampson (2014), Cassidy Soli (2013), Kara Wendell (2012) and Abigail Duncan (2011).
The school’s first three winners were Andi Gill (1993), Karen Dodge (1994) and Erin M Hempel (1995).
Neu said she heard about the award but didn’t know much about it before now. She said she realized how big of an honor it was after hearing some of the names of former winners.
“I am just grateful that they chose me to be it especially since I have been out of the sport for like two years,” Neu said.
Making state history
Neu was starting on the Champlin Park gymnastics team as a seventh-grader, and it didn’t take her long to begin to make a name for herself.
She won four state medals in her first varsity season – finishing third in the all-around, fourth on the floor and fifth on the beam and vault.
Neu then became the youngest ever all-around state champion as an eighth-grader, also winning state titles on the vault and floor and getting a silver medal on the beam.
As a freshman, Neu repeated as the all-around state champion and also had another floor state title. She added silver medals on the vault and uneven bars and took sixth on the balance beam for another medal.
Neu also helped Champlin Park break the school record with a team score of 147.975 to take fourth as a team at state that season.
And things just kept getting better in her sophomore season – a school year where she was named the Star Tribune Female Athlete of the Year and the top star of the year at Champlin Park in the Sun Post.
Neu electrified the University of Minnesota’s Maturi Pavilion with a perfect 10.0 vault to become the first high school gymnast in Minnesota to ever get a perfect score in any event. That score later helped her break the state record in the all-around (39.125) to win her third straight state gold in that event.
And she added state titles in every event – winning on the vault, beam, bars and floor.
In just four years on varsity, Neu had 20 conference awards, 18 section awards and 18 state awards.
Neu said that while she liked competing in the large meets like state or regular season invites like the Breck Luau or the MGGOA meet at Park Center, most of the season, she enjoyed practicing a lot more, especially when it came to dual meets.
She said she liked being able to have fun and watch her teammates grow, and she could try out new routines without being judged.
“I liked trying new skills,” Neu said. “I didn’t like sticking with the same routines that were easy for me, but I also didn’t want to fall at a meet. So it was just nice being able to throw new skills at practice, as well as, watching my teammates throw new skills too.”
But then things changed.
Neu injured her knee in a competition between her sophomore and junior seasons. It led to multiple surgeries and ultimately led to her needing to sit out her junior and senior seasons.
“I was happy that I was able to accomplish the things that I did before I got hurt because I never got to go back to gymnastics,” Neu said. “I’m just grateful for the opportunities I had before I got hurt, but definitely after I got hurt, I flipped my mindset more toward coaching.”
Becoming a coach
And that is how Neu spent her senior season, helping to coach the Rebels’ gymnastics team – which was a lot different than competing.
Neu said that it was hard at first because she had to coach some of her friends and teammates, and she had to find the balance of being a friend and a coach. That led to some challenges early in the season with her trying to get everyone to listen and take her seriously.
“But toward the end, it worked out perfectly,” Neu said. “I tried to push them harder than some of the other coaches because I am their friend and I know their limits. But that was also a benefit of coaching my friends because I knew they could handle it. I knew their full potential.”
Coaching also allowed Neu to watch gymnastics from a different perspective, she said. She never really was in the moment while competing, as she continued to work hard. And she would be so focused on her own routines, that she wasn’t necessarily spending a lot of attention watching other gymnasts at meets.
But the past two seasons, she was able to watch her teammates succeed and do well at meets.
“I really enjoyed personally watching my teammates grow as gymnasts, and it just made me happy because I pushed them to be that good,” she said.
Time management
Being sidelined from gymnastics in her final two seasons also made schoolwork a little easier as Neu could focus on getting work done and having more free time to do everything.
But Neu didn’t suddenly become a better student after her injury. She had an academic letter every year and is a part of the National Honors Society.
“Definitely, the past two years have been really nice being able to come home from school and actually have time to completely focus on school,” Neu said. “I was really good at time management and balancing both. I would say that I have been the same student throughout high school.”
Neu was also a part of the Leo Club her freshman and sophomore years, volunteering at schools or track and field days and helping with Feed My Starving Children.
The National Honors Society also has volunteer requirements, and she has continued to add hours to her volunteer work.
In 2018, she won the President’s Service Award for volunteering more than 50 hours in a year, and this year, she received the gold President’s Service Award for volunteering more than 100 hours in a year.
“I really enjoy volunteering because I know that people like me, and the other members of NHS, we are all helping the community with what they need help with,” Neu said. “And I just like seeing the community grow.”
Headed to Minnesota
Neu said she is going to focus on school during her first year at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities in the fall, but she may come back to help the gymnastics team over winter break.
Coach Jon Wynia asked her to come back, but Neu said it will be hard without a car, and it might be easier when she is a sophomore or junior. But she may also take some coaching classes in the summer, though she is undecided.
As for Minnesota, she said she chose Minnesota not just because it is close to home but because it also is a school she has researched a lot.
Neu will be majoring in kinesiology.
“I originally wanted to become a veterinarian, but then after I got hurt and I started to go to physical therapy all the time,” she said. “It kind of sparked an interest toward that topic for me. And so then, that’s when I gave it some thought and decided I wanted to major in kinesiology so I can go into physical therapy eventually – or something sports related and medical.”
