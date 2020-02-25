Champlin Park juniors Tashina Beyioku-Alase and Emma Saksa finished their seasons strong at the AA individual state gymnastics meet.
Both gymnasts were in the top half of the field in their respective events Feb. 22 inside Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Beyioku-Alase started on the floor and finished ninth overall with a 9.6. She was just .025 away from sixth and lost tiebreakers to the other girls in front of her. It was Beyioku-Alase’s first time at state for the floor exercise.
Mahtomedi senior Bella Frattalone won the event with a 9.825.
Next up for Beyioku-Alase was the vault. She finished 12th overall with a 9.55 and was about .1 away from sixth. Frattalone also won this event with a 9.775.
Beyioku-Alase improved on last season’s 15th-place finish.
Saksa finished the Rebels’ night on the uneven bars and finished 21st overall with a 9.225 despite still showing signs of an injury she suffered at sections. Saksa just missed sticking her landing, or she could have placed even higher.
Still, she was better than last season’s 25th-place finish.
Lakeville North senior Anna Altermatt won the event with a 9.7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.