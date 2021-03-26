Champlin Park sophomore Katie Johnson was already competing at a junior Olympic level for the Twin City Twisters before joining the Rebels’ varsity gymnastics team this season.
Johnson transitioned to the high school season well, and she is off to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time after claiming the all-around section title with a 37.975, edging last year’s state all-around runner-up Park Center senior Annika Lee (37.875).
Seniors Emma Saksa (uneven bars) and Tashina Beyioku-Alase (floor exercise) also advanced to state again – Saksa for the fourth time and Beyioku-Alase for the third time.
As a team, the Rebels came very close to a state berth, finishing runner-up with a 142.425. Elk River/Zimmerman won the section title for the second straight season with a 144.250.
Johnson was one of the reasons why Champlin Park scored so well. Besides the all-around title, she added section titles on the balance beam with a 9.500 and on the floor exercise with a 9.675.
Johnson also took third on the uneven bars with a 9.225 and fifth on the vault with a 9.575.
Saksa claimed a section title on the uneven bars with a 9.375. She didn’t medal in any other event, but she did finish eighth in the floor exercise with a 9.175. Saksa also took 15th on the balance beam with an 8.800.
Beyioku-Alase medaled on the floor to make state. She took fourth overall with a 9.325.
Beyioku-Alase also was seventh on the vault with a 9.300, and she was 20th on the balance beam with an 8.325.
Junior Jordan Smith also had a good meet despite not getting an individual medal. She was eighth in the all-around with a 33.300.
Smith almost medaled on the balance beam, tying for seventh with a 9.100. The floor was her second best event as she took 14th with an 8.800.
Smith also took 26th on the uneven bars with a 7.150, and she was 34th on the vault with an 8.250.
Senior Kara McElmurry was 11th in the floor exercise with an 8.950.
Senior Leanna Ung finished tied for 15th on the uneven bars with a 7.800. Junior Bella Schneider was 33rd on the bars with a 6.750.
Ung was also 16th on the vault with an 8.675, and Schneider took 23rd with an 8.475.
Sophomore Emma Husom tied for 31st on the balance beam with a 7.400.
