Throughout his time at Champlin Park High School, Kevin Arthur didn’t know what his future would hold. By his senior year, the Champlin Park native eventually chose to attend St. John’s University in Collegeville, but even then, he wasn’t confident as to what that might look like.
One option that presented itself was the Army Reserve. Arthur became aware of the Reserve during his junior year of high school and before he graduated, he chose to take that route into his post-secondary life. It would serve as his only job, but it would provide a source of income so that he could support himself.
Therefore, in 2018, he decided to enlist and went to basic training in Missouri after high school. That forced him to miss the first semester of college at St. John’s, which he resumed in the spring. But when he came back to Minnesota, Arthur was still searching for a path that gave him peace of mind about his future.
And then came the Philips Scholarship. St. John’s was selected to participate in the Eddie Phillips Scholarship for African-American Men, which combines mentoring with leadership opportunities and cohort experiences, and Arthur threw his name into the hat.
Arthur, a current sophomore at St. John’s studying global business and exercise health science, submitted his scholarship application earlier this school year and interviews were conducted a month ago. And just two weeks ago, he got an email saying he was selected. “It was a sign of relief for me,” Arthur said. “I’m excited to take advantage of the opportunity. This puts me on the right path to help my family and take care of them.”
The scholarship guarantees upcoming business internships for Arthur, one during the summer of his junior and senior year. “If I do all that I have to do, I’m pretty sure I’m going to be successful,” Arthur said.
When he is not studying or fulfilling other aspects of the scholarship, Arthur spends time in athletics, competing in soccer and track and St. John’s. Back in high school, Arthur led the school’s 4-by-100 meter relay team to the state tournament in 2019 and won their section in soccer in 2018. Now in college, his success continues. He is one of eight Johnnies competing at the national track and field qualifiers in Greensboro, North Carolina from May 27-29, running in the 100-meter dash.
On the pitch, his dream is to try out for a semi-pro team when his collegiate career is over, depending on how his seasons go. But for now, he is encouraged that this scholarship helps him take another step forward in his career.
Arthur looks back fondly at all the time he spent at Champlin Park, and all the relationships he built there. “I am thankful for my teachers and appreciate the people I met there and my friends,” he said.
He still goes to Buffalo, one weekend every month to continue his work in the Reserve as a motor transport operator, but with his contract ending in 2025, Arthur is happy that this scholarship allows him to plan for a future in something he wants to pursue: finance.
Now with the scholarship offering him a path to get experience for a bright career, Arthur is thankful for the opportunity that has come through his time in Collegeville. “St. John’s changed my life,” he said. “I am really grateful for them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.