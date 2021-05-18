Senior Tashina Beyioku-Alase, junior Addy Kapitzke and eighth-grader Abby Hibbs helped lead the Champlin Park girls track and field team May 6 in a dual meet against Rogers.
Beyioku-Alase and Kapitzke both won two individual events for the Rebels. Hibbs also won an individual event. Beyioku-Alase was on the winning 4x100 relay, and Hibbs joined the winning 4x400 relay.
Beyioku-Alase won the 100 hurdles in 15.7 seconds, and she won the high lump with a height of 4 feet, eight inches.
Kapitzke took first place in the shot put and discus. Kapitzke won the discus with a distance of 138-7, and then she followed that up with a first-place throw of 40-5 3/4 in the shot put.
Kapitzke’s performance was a follow up from the April 29 meet against Anoka where she broke the school record in both the discus (142-9) and the shot put (40-9 1/2).
Senior Ava Larson finished runner-up in both the discus and the shot put. She had a throw of 107-9 in the discus and a throw of 35-6 in the shot put.
Beyioku-Alase partnered up with Hannah Horton, Nyomi Charleston and Kari Bork to win the 4x100 in 53.24.
Hibbs won the 1,600 in 5:26.8, and she joined Elise Oldroyd, Maggie Grossman and Anna Marsolek to claim the 4x400 in 4:44.3.
Saleya Scott, Jordan Seery, Abby Swanstrom, Vayda Foy and Oldroyd all had runner-up finishes.
Scott was second in the high jump with a height of 4-6, and Seery was second in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 56.6.
Swanstrom took second in the pole vault with a height of 6-6, and Foy was second in the 3,200 in 12:20.4. Oldroyd was second in the 1,600 in 5:44.2.
Maggie Grossman took third in the 1,600 in 5:57.2, and Ellie Grossman was third in the 3,200 in 12:53.9.Ashlyn Murphy was third in the pole vault (5-6) and in the 800 (2:42.8).
