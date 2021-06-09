Junior Adison Kapitzke and eighth-grader Abby Hibbs won conference titles for Champlin Park May 28 in the Northwest Suburban Conference girls track and field meet at Maple Grove High School.
Kapitzke won the shot put with a distance of 40 feet, 1/4 inch, and Hibbs won the 3,200 in 11 minutes, 13.68 seconds. Both were honor roll qualifiers.
Several others finished in the top eight to score points for the Rebels, which took fourth overall with a 65. Spring Lake Park/St. Anthony won the team title with a 137.5.
Kapitzke also took third in the discus with a distance of 114-0, and senior Tashina Beyioku-Alase was third in the 100 hurdles in 15.42 and in the high jump with a height of 5-1. All of those finishes were honor roll qualifiers.
Senior Ava Larson – who also took 12th in the discus (99-0) – finished fifth in the shot put with a heave of 35-5, and junior Royanna Whicker took fifth in the 100 in 12.87 and in the 200 in 27.13. Larson’s shot put distance and Whicker’s 100 time were both honor roll qualifiers.
The 4x100 relay, whose names were not available online, also finished with an honor roll qualifying time. The relay was second overall in 50.99.
Senior Margaret Grossman added a sixth-place finish in the 3,200 in 11:59.51, and senior Jewel Tarwai was seventh in the 100 hurdles in 17.38. Sophomore Hannah Horton took eighth in the 200 in 27.37 and 11th in the high jump with a height of 4-8.
Horton also joined junior Kayla Benjamin, Sophie Simmer and Touyounner Beroplue to take eighth in the 4x200 in 1:53.93.
Seniors Ashlyn Murphy and Callista Lamott, junior Anna Marsolek and Lexi Betz took ninth in the 4x800 in 10:55.2, and senior Mackenzie Peterson was ninth in the discus (101-7), 11th in the shot put (33-9) and 17th in the 100 (13.76).
Sophomore Elise Oldroyd was 10th in the 3,200 (12:23.21), and Marsolek was 10th in the long jump (15-2 3/4). Freshman Vayda Foy took 12th in the 1,600 (5:37.23), and the 4x400 relay finished 13th in 4:49.17.
Senior Cassidy Tanner took 16th in the 800 in 2:42.02, and sophomore Kari Bork took 18th in the 200 (28.06) and 25th in the triple jump (28-4 1/4). Freshman Ellie Grossman took 18th in the 1,600 (5:48.4), and Benjamin was 18th in the long jump (14-10) and 22nd in the 400 (1:09.44).
Freshman Grace Baker finished 20th in the 100 (13.86) and 26th in the long jump (13-11 1/2), and freshman Carissa Brue took 20th in 400 (1:07.54).
Senior Megan Prussman added a 24th-place finish in the 400 (1:09.42), and senior Jordan Seery took 24th in the 300 hurdles (57.75) and 25th in the 100 hurdles (19.66). Murphy was 24th in the pole vault (6-0).
Sophomore Gabby Wahl took 28th in the 1,600 (6:12.44), and Lamott was 28th in the triple jump (27-8). Sophomore Rachel Miller finished 30th in the 800 (2:51.23).
Junior Ashley Mauch tied for 30th in the pole vault (6-0), and sophomore Maura Wahl finished 34th in the 800 (2:56.77).
