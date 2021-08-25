Champlin Park girls tennis only has two seniors in its varsity lineup in 2021, but the experience and skill level is still very good.
“It is a strong team this year, and we should be good again next year which is nice,” coach Brad Gullickson said.
And 2021 will be closer to normal for the squad with invitationals and quad duals on the schedule as opposed to the dual meets of 2020 due to pandemic protocols.
That also allows for the depth to show and for newer varsity girls to get plenty of court time between now and the end of the season. And it allows the team to experiment with lineups more and allow for rest for some girls in meets.
“It is nice for the girls to be able to do their cheers and just be together in a little bit more of an open way, and hopefully it stays that way,” Gullickson said. “It’s nice to start the season this way and be able to play multiple teams.”
Junior Alex Repplier leads the way at No. 1 singles. Repplier (13-2 overall in 2020) has medaled on two individual section doubles teams and has been very close to advancing to state.
Repplier is still the leader on the Rebels and is an anchor at the top.
“You can count on her largely against most teams for the win,” Gullickson said. “And when you are starting off 1-0, we’re deep enough where you feel, ‘Ok, we should be in the match against most teams.’ It is nice when you have that solid No. 1, and she has been that for several years now.”
The rest of the singles lineup is filled by junior Veranique Poquette at No. 2 and sophomores Debbie Ogdahl and Annabelle Johnson at No. 3 and 4.
Ogdahl went 10-5 at 3 singles in 2020, and Poquette was 5-7 at No. 4 singles. Johnson is a newcomer to the varsity lineup.
Juniors Vanessa Pham and Yulia Horton are at No. 1 doubles. Pham was at No. 2 doubles in 2020 and finished 8-6 with graduate LeAnna Ung. Horton was at No. 3 doubles and went 7-6 playing mostly with graduate Caroline Kelley.
Seniors Alyssa Ostendorf and Lauren Knutson are at No. 2 doubles.
Ostendorf was at No. 1 doubles in 2020 and finished 11-4 with graduate Keara Kelleher.
Knutson’s first time with the team was last year as a junior on the C squad, but Gullickson said that there was potential shown right away. After playing a bunch in the winter, Knutson is now at No. 2 doubles, which is a big leap.
“(Knutson’s) one of the top girls,” Gullickson said. “She’s looking really good. It’s always nice when you get someone new one year and the next year, they are looking great.”
Freshmen Luci Pote and Sophie Langel are at No. 3 doubles.
“We are young all over the place, but to be able to sprinkle in some freshmen and get them some playing time is nice too,” Gullickson said.
Juniors Izzy Kind and Allie Larson are extras at the start of the season that will also get time on the court.
While Gullickson said that he expects this lineup to be his strongest at the moment, there might be some movement, especially at doubles, depending on matchups or how everyone is progressing.
For example, he said that Ogdahl is also a solid doubles player and might switch from No. 3 singles to a doubles team from time to time.
Champlin Park meet
The Rebels opened the season Aug. 20 in a home meet against Buffalo and Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Rogers was also at the meet, but Champlin Park did not play them.
Against Buffalo, the Rebels did just enough to squeak out the 4-3 team win.
Gullickson said the early season test is a good gauge because the Bison are very close in skill level to Champlin Park.
The Rebels won at No. 2, 3 and 4 singles and at No. 2 doubles.
Poquette defeated sophomore Kiley Herbst 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
Ogdahl claimed the match at No. 3 singles with a 6-1, 6-4 win over junior Erica Kyllonen, and Johnson won 6-1, 6-1 over junior Katherine Berg at No. 4 singles.
Ostendorf and Knutson added the other win 6-1, 6-0 over seniors Grace Murphy and Elise Lubben at No. 2 doubles.
The other two doubles teams also had close matches.
Horton and Pham fell 6-2, 2-6, 3-10 against juniors Alaina Lee and Ellie Stonecipher at No. 1 doubles, and Rote and Langel lost 6-2, 4-6, 8-10 to junior Aspen Adams and sophomore Megan Steinmetz at No. 3 doubles.
Repplier was the lone singles player to drop a match against Buffalo.
She lost her No. 1 singles match 2-6, 2-6 against standout senior Anna Lee.
Champlin Park dominated Armstrong 7-0 to close out the opening meet.
The closest match came at No. 1 singles with Repplier battling against sophomore Peyton Erickson.
Repplier took the first set 6-4 but was edged 7-5 in the second set. That led to a tiebreaker third set where Repplier did enough to win 10-8 and finish the team sweep.
Pham and Horton were pushed in their second set at No. 1 doubles against senior Roshni Flannery freshman Anna Rausch, but the duo won 6-0, 6-4.
Ogdahl also needed to win a close set at No. 3 singles but swept the match against sophomore Ariana Sheppard 7-5, 6-2.
Langel and Rote won their No. 3 doubles match 6-1, 6-3 over freshmen Evelyn Erickson and Vivecka Thomas.
Poquette won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles against freshman Amelie Robinson, and Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 against senior Elizabeth Janson.
Ostendorf and Knutson dominated in a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 2 doubles against sophomore Lucy Dreyer and eighth-grader Liana Gonzaga.
