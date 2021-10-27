Champlin Park junior Alex Repplier didn’t have a chance to win an individual medal in the 5AA individual tennis section last season after the tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Repplier had come away with fourth-place medals with two doubles teams in 2018 and 2019, and for the first time in her career, Repplier was looking to add to her total in the singles bracket Oct. 18-19 at Innercity Tennis Center in Minneapolis.
Seeded third, there was an opportunity for a top two finish and a state berth, as well, but while Repplier dropped her semifinals match and didn’t play in the third-place match, she earned fourth in the tournament for the third medal in her career.
Repplier started sections with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Armstrong freshman Anna Rausch, and didn’t even lose a game in the next match – defeating St. Michael-Albertville junior Mylin Lemke 6-0, 6-0 despite a strong shot by Lemke.
That pitted Repplier against sixth-seeded Delano sophomore Aubrey Wittwer in the quarterfinals. Repplier advanced again with a 6-2, 6-2 win.
One win away from state for the third time in her career, Repplier looked to continue the run of wins against second-seeded Wayzata sophomore Nabedrick Lucy in the semifinals.
It was a hard fought match, but Repplier fell just a little short in a 3-6, 4-6 loss.
Lucy ended up runner-up after falling to top-seeded Maple Grove senior Zoe Adkins 6-0, 6-1 in the 5AA singles final. Fourth-seeded Orono senior Carli Olsen took third place.
Repplier finished 14-6 overall.
Eighth-seeded junior Veranique Poquette also fell to Adkins to end her season.
Poquette (15-6) opened sections with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Park Center junior Xasli Xiong. Poquette later added a 7-5, 6-1 win over STMA senior Abby Johnson to make the quarterfinals.
Adkins, who lost just four games in the entire tournament, was too much of a challenge, however, as Poquette fell 0-6, 1-6.
Juniors Yulia Horton (16-3) and Vanessa Pham (12-6) added a win in the doubles bracket. The duo defeated Park Center junior Ajena Yang and freshman Meria Pha 6-0, 6-0.
Horton and Pham’s tournament ended against fourth-seeded Maple Grove seniors Neeraja Uppala and Ally Kalinsky 2-6, 3-6.
Senior Alyssa Ostendorf (11-8) and sophomore Debbie Ogdahl (12-8) had to open against sixth-seeded Maple Grove junior Bethany Smith and freshman Maddie Larsen, falling 1-6, 1-6.
Buffalo senior Anna Lee and junior Alaina Lee won the doubles tournament to advance to state, and Wayzata sophomores Piyabongkarn Tasha and Greta Holmes also made state as runner-ups.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.