Champlin Park girls swimming and diving continued to show off its strong, young core Oct. 23-24 in the 5AA section meet at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
The Rebels finished with a hefty 342.5 points to finish runner-up to Wayzata (665), and there were several season-ending medals up-and-down the lineup.
“As a whole unit – as a whole team – the girls did a great job moving up and improving their times and putting us in a position where they ended up taking second place in the section,” coach Joe Thiel said.
And the nice finish to 2020 came in a shortened and uncertain season. The girls didn’t know if they would get to compete until early August, and they didn’t know they would get a section meet until midway through the season.
The COVID-19 pandemic also loomed in the background with the possibility of competition being shut down if cases got too high or if an outbreak occurred.
And while there was a section meet, it was almost a month earlier than in a normal year.
“It felt like we were just starting to get into our groove, and then it was time to rest and go into our section meet,” Thiel said. “It would have been nice to have a few more weeks to prepare and kind of hone in on our events for this sprint season.”
This would normally be the peak of training, but that isn’t the only challenge the 2020 season presented.
Early in the year, there were only virtual meets, and fans weren’t allowed to watch.
The virtual meets were difficult because the girls would only race against their teammates with times being compiled later and compared to an opponent to determine the points in each event.
“Our girls did a really good job of being able to switch gears on that,” Thiel said. “We tried to do different things. We tried to pump the music and create an environment of higher excitement, higher expectations for those meets.
“Changing it so it just didn’t feel like a practice.”
Even when in-person meets were allowed, teams had to remain on one side of the pool. Social distancing, masks and having no parents still made it different.
Despite the different feel, the girls were thrilled to be able to race and get any competition in, Thiel said.
“It gave us a purpose,” he said. “And when we heard we were having a section meet … it helped focus and make goal-setting more of a reality. We weren’t just swimming to be out of the house and try to pretend for two hours of practice that things are almost normal. It gave us a little bit of extra push to set a goal, raise our expectations and have something to strive for.”
Finishing strong
There isn’t a state meet in 2020, but if there was sophomore Lola Sanders would be going in two events.
Sanders won the 500-yard freestyle section title in 5 minutes, 6.08 seconds, besting the state standard (5:10.01). Sanders also finished runner-up in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.2.
While Sanders would have been the lone state qualifier, there were several finishes that were good enough for section medals.
Sophomores Lauren Retzer and Annika Gustafson, seventh-grader Sophia Norsted and Sanders led the 200 medley relay into third place in 1:53.15.
The 200 free and 400 free relays both finished fourth overall.
Sophomores Kari Bork, Malia Johnson and Addy Stover and freshman Emily Whitehouse took fourth in the 200 free relay in 1:45.51, and Stover, Norsted, Gustafson and Sanders were fourth in the 400 free relay in 3:47.14.
Gustafson also medaled in the 100 backstroke and 200 free. She was third in the backstroke in 59.17, and she was fourth in the 200 free in 1:57.88.
Norsted had the next best finish with a fifth-place time of 1:02.22 in the 100 butterfly.
Several other Rebels finished seventh in their events to get medals.
Whitehouse was seventh in the 200 free in 2:03.86, and Bork was seventh in the 50 free in 26.21. Stover was tied for seventh in the 100 free in 57.35, and Norsted was seventh in the 100 backstroke in 1:03.64.
Stover added an eighth-place finish in the 50 free in 26.27, and Whitehouse was eighth in the 500 free in 5:34.82. Retzer was eighth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.11.
“It wasn’t just because of one standout swimmer, but it was a collective team effort – almost every swimmer that was in the meet was placing and making it into the top 16 to score points,” Thiel said.
Retzer just missed a medal in the 200 IM. She finished ninth in 2:21.69.
Freshman Zoe Lindell was ninth in the diving competition with a score of 251.75, and senior Clara Langel (26.81, 50 free), Bork (58.11, 100 free) and Johnson (1:14.3) all had 10th-place finishes.
Freshman Sienna Nguyen (2:08.24) and eighth-grader Ryan Gaskins (2:09.13) were 11th and 13th, respectively, in the 200 free. Johnson (2:23.31) and seventh-grader Olivia Knox (2:31.84) were 11 and 16th, respectively, in the 200 IM.
Sophomore Rachel Miller took 11th in diving with a score of 247.2, and sophomore Gwen Myhre was 17th with a score of 166.1.
Seniors Alexa Lindstrom (58.17) and Kalin O’Connell (1:01.5) were 11th and 19th in the 100 free. O’Connell was also 18th in the 50 free (27.9).
Gaskins was 12th in the 500 free (5:39.85), and freshman Mira Gupta was 18th (6:00.31). Eighth-grader Elizabeth Mayor took 13th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.87), and Nguyen was 15th (1:06.03).
Mayor was also 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:09.49). Freshman Sadie Alger (1:10.52) and junior Nora Matson (1:10.6) were 16th and 17th in the 100 fly.
Knox was 13th in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.26), and Gupta finished 17th (1:19.86).
