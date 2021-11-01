p1 spt chp gswim lola sanders
Champlin Park junior Lola Sanders, pictured swimming in the Class 2A state meet in 2019, joined juniors Addy Stover, Kari Bork and eighth grader Sophia Norsted on the 400 free relay Oct. 16 in the 5AA True Team secton. The quartet took fourth in 3 minutes, 53.38 seconds.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park girls swimming and diving went up against some of the best swimmers in the state Oct. 16 in the 5AA True Team section meet.

The Rebels took third as a team with a 1,278 and that was despite Wayzata (1,784) and Maple Grove (1,354) both finishing high in several events.

Champlin Park’s best finish was in the 400 free relay with juniors Kari Bork, Addy Stover and Lola Sanders and eighth-grader Sophia Norsted taking fourth in 3 minutes, 53.38 seconds.

Junior Lauren Retzer, Lola Sanders, Stover and Norsted also took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:59.91, and junior Malia Johnson, freshman Elizabeth Mayor, eighth-grader Mia Sanders and Bork took sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:00.63.

Juniors Lauren Retzer and Maddie Kersten and sophomores Sienna Nguyen and Emily Whitehouse took eighth in the 400 free relay in 4:04.26. Senior Cheyanne Hawfitch, Johnson, Retzer and Whitehouse added an eighth-place finish in the 200 free relay in 1:53.42.

Retzer was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.05, and Stover (1:07.29), Mayor (1:07.3) and Nguyen (1:07.38) were sixth through eighth.

Norsted took fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.78, and Johnson was seventh in 1:15.73. Mia Sanders added a ninth-place finish in 1:16.16, and sophomore Mira Gupta was 12th in 1:18.58.

Lola Sanders also earned a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:18.19. Norsted took sixth in 2:18.5, and Nguyen (2;33.7) and eighth-grader Olivia Knox (2:35.92) were 11th and 12th.

Lola Sanders took seventh in the 100 free, as well, finishing in 57.48, and Mia Sanders took eighth in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.27.

Freshman Mari Lachinski was eighth in the 200 free in 2:13.63, and Bork took 10th in 2:14.09. Whitehouse finished 11th in 2:14.34.

Mayor finished 11th in the 500 free in 5:58.75, and Lachinski took 12th in 5:58.85. Junior Rachel Miller was 12th in diving with a 257.

