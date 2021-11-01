Champlin Park girls swimming and diving went up against some of the best swimmers in the state Oct. 16 in the 5AA True Team section meet.
The Rebels took third as a team with a 1,278 and that was despite Wayzata (1,784) and Maple Grove (1,354) both finishing high in several events.
Champlin Park’s best finish was in the 400 free relay with juniors Kari Bork, Addy Stover and Lola Sanders and eighth-grader Sophia Norsted taking fourth in 3 minutes, 53.38 seconds.
Junior Lauren Retzer, Lola Sanders, Stover and Norsted also took fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:59.91, and junior Malia Johnson, freshman Elizabeth Mayor, eighth-grader Mia Sanders and Bork took sixth in the 200 medley relay in 2:00.63.
Juniors Lauren Retzer and Maddie Kersten and sophomores Sienna Nguyen and Emily Whitehouse took eighth in the 400 free relay in 4:04.26. Senior Cheyanne Hawfitch, Johnson, Retzer and Whitehouse added an eighth-place finish in the 200 free relay in 1:53.42.
Retzer was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 1:05.05, and Stover (1:07.29), Mayor (1:07.3) and Nguyen (1:07.38) were sixth through eighth.
Norsted took fifth in the 100 breaststroke in 1:14.78, and Johnson was seventh in 1:15.73. Mia Sanders added a ninth-place finish in 1:16.16, and sophomore Mira Gupta was 12th in 1:18.58.
Lola Sanders also earned a fifth-place finish in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:18.19. Norsted took sixth in 2:18.5, and Nguyen (2;33.7) and eighth-grader Olivia Knox (2:35.92) were 11th and 12th.
Lola Sanders took seventh in the 100 free, as well, finishing in 57.48, and Mia Sanders took eighth in the 100 butterfly in 1:05.27.
Freshman Mari Lachinski was eighth in the 200 free in 2:13.63, and Bork took 10th in 2:14.09. Whitehouse finished 11th in 2:14.34.
Mayor finished 11th in the 500 free in 5:58.75, and Lachinski took 12th in 5:58.85. Junior Rachel Miller was 12th in diving with a 257.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.