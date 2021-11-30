Champlin Park girls swimming and diving closed the 2021 season Nov. 19 in the Class 2A state prelims at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
The Rebels advanced the 200-yard freestyle relay out of the 5AA section with juniors Kari Bork and Addy Stover, sophomore Sienna Nguyen and eighth-grader Sophia Norsted.
The quartet just missed the cut to be an alternate for the finals, taking 19th out of 20 teams in the event, but they also swam the fastest of the season on the biggest stage.
The team touched the wall in 1 minute, 41.91 seconds, 38 hundredths of a second better than their seed time.
Bork swam the fastest 50 free split in 24.96 to lead off the relay, and Norsted swam anchor in a second-best 50 free split of 25.14. Stover’s split time was 25.88, and Nguyen’s split time was 25.93.
All four swimmers are expected to be back in 2022 as non-seniors, and the Rebels’ team had a very young team as a whole and will be looking for more state berths next season.
Edina won the 200 free relay in 1:34.25, and Minnetonka was second in 1:34.36. Eden Prairie took the bronze in 1:36.09.
Wayzata (1:38.64), Minneapolis Washburn (1:38.83), Sartell St. Stephens (1:39.21) and Lakeville North (1:39.3) also reached the podium.
Minnetonka won the team state title with a 381, and Edina was second with a 223. Stillwater was third with a 176.
