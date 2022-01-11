Champlin Park girls Nordic skiing brings back five from last season’s varsity team with three who raced at sections.
Freshman Abby Hibbs leads the way for the Rebels, which finished sixth in the 5A section and in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet. Hibbs was an all-conference skier that also finished 23rd at sections in 27:43.1.
Junior Elise Oldroyd also returns after finishing 43rd at sections a year ago, and sophomore Lydia Lindell also has section skiing experience after taking 55th last season.
Junior Rachel Miller and sophomore Ellie Grossman also return after helping the team in the conference meet in 2021.
There are several others who have had time on the course in 2022 already.
Juniors Sophie Simmer, Gwen Myhre and Zoe Boock, sophomores Claire Hentges, Lydia Arneson, Josie Richter and Carissa Brue, freshman Kaylee Kern, eighth-graders Joanna Lund, Gracia Severin and Ella Kern and seventh-grader Chloe Ibarra all add to the depth of Champlin Park.
5K skate
The Rebels finished second in the first meet of the season Dec. 14 at Hyland Park Reserve, scoring a 164.5.
Lindell (17:01) and Hibbs (17:02) were sixth and seventh, and Grossman finished 11th in 17:28. Miller was 15th in 18:24, and Lund took 21st in 19:22.
Oldroyd finished 22nd in 19:25, and Hentges took 25th in 19:53. Arneson finished 29th in 21:05, and Richter took 34th in 22:06. Simmer was 37th in 22:28.
5K classic
The girls were runner-up again Dec. 22 in a 5K classic meet at Hyland Park, scoring a 446.
Hibbs was sixth in 18:42, and Oldroyd (19:15) and Miller (19:27) were 10th and 11th. Lindell (20:08) and Grossman (20:22) took 15th and 17th.
Lund (23:07) and Hentges (23:11) finished 32nd and 33rd, and Simmer was 35th in 23:42. Brue was 40th in 24:57, and Kaylee Kern took 49th in 26:59.
5K skate
Champlin Park was third with a 444 Jan. 4 in a 5K skate meet at Elm Creek Park Reserve.
Hibbs once again led the Rebels with a sixth-place finish in 15:45, and Miller tied for ninth in 16:15. Grossman took 12th in 16:25, and Lindell finished 14th in 16:35. Lund (17:23) and Oldroyd (17:30) were 19th and 20th.
Hentges was 35th in 18:41, and Arneson finished 42nd in 19:35. Simmer took 45th in 20:25, and Richter took 47th in 21:50.
