Champlin Park girls lacrosse was one of the 2020 teams that had state aspirations before the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to be canceled.
The Rebels (2-0 overall) don’t seem to be fazed after nearly two years without a varsity game, however, as the offense has racked up 40 goals in the first two games of the season.
Champlin Park crushed Spring Lake Park 19-1 April 19 in the season opener, and the Rebels followed that up with a 21-1 shellacking on April 21 at Rogers.
Champlin Park 19, SLP 1
The passing continued to be a strongpoint for Champlin Park, just like it was in 2019 when the Rebels made the 7A section final.
The first two goals of 2021 were both made possible with movement around the net, pinpoint passes and strong possession.
Senior attacker/midfielder Dayna Carlson scored on a pass by sophomore attacker Megan Peter less than a minute into the game, and Carlson added a second goal on a pass by senior attacker/midfielder Camryn Mayer about a minute later.
Mayer ended up with five assists, and she also scored a goal to make it 3-0 less than three minutes into the game.
Champlin Park scored 10 more goals in the first half. Freshman attacker/midfielder Annabelle Johnson scored on a pass by Mayer, and Peter and sophomore attacker Fayedra Vang had back-to-back goals.
Peter scored again before Spring Lake Park got on the board with a goal by sophomore Brooke Elleson.
But it was all Rebels from there.
Junior attacker/midfielder Brynn Hagenbart scored twice, and Carlson added her third goal of the game. Vang notched her second goal, as well, to make it 13-1 at halftime.
Peter added her third goal in the second half, and junior attacker/midfielder Kate Wilhelmi scored twice in the second half.
Senior attacker/midfielder Kyler Schack and freshman defenseman Eleanor Gregornik added goals in the second half.
Senior goalie Jackie Freeman only saw three shots on goal, and she stopped two of them. Sophomore Erika Holm stopped 13 of 32 shots for Spring Lake Park.
Champlin Park 21, Rogers 1
The Rebels did two better in the next game, defeating Rogers 21-1 on the road.
Mayer finished with three goals and three assists, and Johnson finished with four goals and two assists. Hagenbart added three goals and two assists, Peter added two goals and three assists.
Vang chipped in four goals and an assist, and freshman attacker/midfielder Lauren Schindlbeck had a goal and two assists.
Wilhelmi scored twice again, and Schack added two assists. Carlson had a goal and an assist, and senior defensemen Erica Theisen (goal) and Grace Evenson (assist) each added points.
The lone goal by Rogers was from freshman Justyce Ohlgren.
Freeman finished with three saves for the Rebels, and junior Kate Ferguson had one save. Rogers senior Lorelei Schlueter had six saves on 27 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.