The Champlin Park and Osseo/Park Center girls lacrosse teams stayed busy last week, playing each other on April 24 in a victory for the Rebels. OPC then lost a second game on April 26 against Spring Lake Park.
Champlin Park at OPC
Champlin Park stayed undefeated in conference play with a 20-1 win over Osseo/Park Center on Monday, its only game of the week.
The Rebels’ offense was led by four goals from Annabelle Johnson and three goals from both Reese Hagenbart and Lauren Schindlbeck. All three players, in addition to Megan Peter, made two assists against OPC.
While the Rebels did lose a non-conference game to Wayzata, their conference form has been impeccable so far, with four wins, each featuring double digit scorelines for Champlin Park.
Champlin Park girls lacrosse played two games the following week, hosting Anoka and Spring Lake Park on Monday, May 1 and Wednesday, May 3.
OPC Results
OPC girls lacrosse continued a difficult week with a tighter contest against Spring Lake Park, losing 3-9 at home to update its record to 0-4 both in conference and overall play.
OPC girls lacrosse played three games the following week, traveling to Rogers on Monday, May 1, then hosting Andover and Maple Grove on Wednesday, May 3, and Friday, May 5.
