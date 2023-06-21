The Champlin Park girls lacrosse team went 0-2 in the state tournament last week, losing to Edina in the quarterfinals on June 13, before losing to East Ridge in the consolation semifinal one June 15.

Edina

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments