Seven seniors were expected to help the Champlin Park girls golf team in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the season.
Three returners – seniors Paige Thorup, Lauren Intihar and Ella Carlson – and Grace Potter, Kayli Bounfavath, Julia Ingram and Pooja SIngh were all expected on the course along with sophomores Taylor Ullen and Grace Moffitt.
Ullen and Moffitt will get another chance with the Rebels in 2021, but the seven seniors lost out on their chance to play golf – with all of them also being challenged with distance learning, the loss of other extracurricular activities such as band or trying to be an IB diploma candidate with the pandemic limiting what could be done.
So for coach Teresa Askew and her assistants, keeping in contact with the team – especially the seniors – was a priority during the time when the season was suspended and after it was officially canceled.
Askew wrote on Twitter explaining to the team that some of the good things were the girls finishing undefeated, never having to train in the snow, wind or rain or getting into trouble on the golf course. But they “lost out on a lot of good times and friendships.”
Six out of the seven seniors were with the program for at least four years, and Askew said they were all good students. But while they might have adjusted to watching training videos or participating in Zoom meetings and Google Classroom, the transition was weird, Askew said.
So Askew and the coaches talked consistently about how “golf is life and life is golf.”
Askew said that there are hazards on the golf course that golfers need to avoid and decisions to make on how to do it. The holes can be challenging, but sometimes putts roll in and others you wish you could have back.
Askew said that golf is a mental game, and dealing with the challenges of the pandemic also takes mental discipline.
“I think we had some rather philosophical texts and conversations about life and golf because it is that kind of a sport,” Askew said.
And that helped the girls look back at the good things and cherish the memories of playing with the team or just being together as a team.
“We had a lot of time to talk about what was good, bad or otherwise,” Askew said.
Thorup, Intihar and Potter were named captains before the season, and the nine golfers expected to play varsity all received letters at the end of the year.
Ullen was the No. 1 golfer after earning All-Northwest Suburban Conference and leading the team last season, and overall, coach Teresa Askew had high expectations for the group – both as a team and individually.
Askew said the Rebels were most likely going to be first or second on their side of the conference and possibly compete for a conference title. They were also expected to be in the top four in the 5AAA section – which would have meant possibilities at individual state berths.
Ullen, Intihar and Thorup were all candidates to finish in the top 15 at sections and make that run to state, Askew said.
Ullen finished 23rd at sections last season, and Thorup took 18th. Intihar didn’t make the second round, but she was expected to make a big leap in 2020.
Ullen also tied for 11th in the Northwest Suburban Conference meet. Thorup tied for 29th, and Intihar tied for 38th to all help the Rebels finish sixth as a team.
Intihar was able to compete in the Minnesota Junior PGA Girls Senior Showcase on June 10 at Bunker Hills Golf Course in Coon Rapids. She finished tied for 56th with a 101.
Next season will be different for a lot of teams as players with varsity experience will be much lower than what is used to across the state.
Ullen is looking like the lone returner with varsity experience for next season, and Moffitt will be one of the golfers expected to join her.
Ullen has been with the Rebels since she was in seventh grade and has been the top golfer on the team for awhile, so she will come into 2021 as the captain and No. 1 golfer.
