Champlin Park girls cross country is on top of the Northwest Suburban Conference after a stellar conference race Oct. 13 at Elk River Golf Course.
The Rebels claimed the team title with a 58, besting runner-up Maple Grove (87) and third-place Centennial (96), and they did so with all five scoring runners making the all-conference list and a sixth runner earning an honorable mention.
Freshman Abby Hibbs led the way with a runner-up finish individually. Hibbs finished in 19 minutes, 40.1 seconds, behind Anoka sophomore Kaelyn Nelson (19:30.6).
Sophomore Vayda Foy was next with a fifth-place finish in 20:03.01, and freshman Brigid Keran was 12th in 20:40.4. Junior Elise Oldroyd took 17th in 20:57.9, and sophomore Ellie Grossman finished 22nd in 21:12.9.
Junior Lexy Beer took 39th in 21:57.6 and was the honorable mention, despite the place not counting in the final varsity score.
And the impressive part is that all of those runners will be expected back in 2022. Sections and potential state berths are still out there for this season, but this could be the beginning of a long run for the Rebels with the four of the top five all being underclassmen.
Others ran for Champlin Park, as well. Junior Melina Ung (22:36.7) and eighth-graders Sophie Grossman (22:37.3) and Kylie Aswegan (22:37.5) finished 55th to 57th, respectively.
Junior Gabrielle Wahl was 75th in 23:19.2.
The 5AAA section meet is 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, at Anoka High School. Champlin Park is joined by Maple Grove, Irondale, Mounds View, Osseo, Park Center, Roseville and Spring Lake Park.
It is still a tough race with the Rebels, Maple Grove, Mounds View and Osseo expected to be in the mix for team state berths. The top two teams and the top six individuals not on an advancing team make state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.