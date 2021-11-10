Champlin Park freshman Abby Hibbs was making her second career state appearance after qualifying for an individual back in seventh grade.
Back then, Hibbs was new to the state experience and to varsity cross country and was caught in the pack – taking 146th overall. But Nov. 6 back at St. Olaf College, the Rebels’ top runner bested that finish in a big way.
Hibbs took 32nd overall in 19 minutes, 5.68 seconds to finish just seven spots back of an All-State berth and helping Champlin Park to score a 306 as a team. That was good enough for the Rebels to finish 14th out of 16 teams.
The 5AAA section runners-up squad, which has no seniors in its starting seven, did get experience against some of the top teams in the state with Edina winning the team title (75), and Wayzata (100) and Prior Lake (117) taking second and third.
The rest of the Rebels were all new competitors at state.
Sophomore Vayda Foy was next on the team after Hibbs, finishing 70th overall in 19:55.66, and sophomore Ellie Grossman took 96th in 20:16.15.
Junior Elise Oldroyd finished 137th in 21:11.02, and eighth-grader Kylie Aswegan was 141st in 21:27.73 to finish the team scoring.
Freshman Brigid Keran (21:40.96) and junior Lexy Beer (21:45.2) were 148th and 149th, respectively.
With all seven varsity runners expected back in 2022, another state run is definitely a possibility. And perhaps, all seven can make a leap next year just like Hibbs on Saturday.
As for the rest of the field, St. Michael-Albertville senior Ali Weimer cruised to the individual state title in 17:42.81, and Hopkins’ freshmen Sydney Drevlow (17:57.1) and Daphne Grobstein (18:23.94) were second and third.
Other top-10 medalists were East Ridge senior Halle Mestery (18:25.17), St. Paul Central senior Iris Guider (18:25.76), Forest Lake freshman Norah Hushagen (18:27.68), Edina senior Maggie Wagner (18:32.2), Chanhassen sophomore Marissa Long (18:36.57), Wayzata junior Teegan Anderson (18:38.24) and Mounds View junior Taylor Isabel (18:42.03).
