Champlin Park girls basketball might have graduated two of its top three scorers, but the talent is still high for the Rebels in 2021-22.
After an 11-9 season a season ago, the top scorer and some of the top players in the state are back on the roster to keep the offense moving.
Senior 5-foot-8 guard Mikaelah Counce led Champlin Park with 225 points, averaging 11.2 points per game, and looks to take on even more of a scoring role this season. Counce entered the year ranked 61st in the Class of 2022 on PrepGirlsHoops.com and is the No. 26 senior combo guard.
Senior 5-10 guard Amelia Valentino will also be key this season after averaging 6.1 points per game to finish with 116. Valentino is currently ranked 49th in the Class of 2022 and is the No. 20 senior combo guard.
Senior 5-10 forward Izzy John averaged 3.8 points per game and scored 60 last season. John comes in ranked 122nd in the Class of 2022 and is the No. 27 senior power forward.
Senior point guard Alecia Bates is also back after averaging 6.6 points per game and finishing with 132, and junior guard Nikkie Lillard returns after averaging 4.6 points per game and scoring 91.
Sophomore center Mariah Pates didn’t have a lot of time on the court last season, but the role is expected to increase in 2021-22. Pates comes in ranked 70th in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 17 sophomore small forward.
Other returners are senior guards Ashley Mehl (27 points), Natalie Worwa and Anna Marsolek, junior guards Sydney Young and Brianna Jackson, junior forward/guard Azia Simone-Simmons and sophomore center Jaydyn Spann.
Sophomore guard Ava Holman is one of the top newcomers to varsity and is expected to be featured this season. Holman is ranked 21st in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 6 sophomore combo guard.
Other newcomers are junior guard Rian Giles, junior forward Alyssa Vreeman, sophomore guard Natalia Tolentino, sophomore forward Suraya Hodges, freshman guard/point guard Olivia Mehl and freshman guard/forward Savannah Belongia.
There will be some needed production after the graduations of Maya Fitzpatrick (10.8 points per game), Gina Stefferud (10.4 ppg) and Amaya Doree (4.4 ppg). Junior Malayna Dille-Starks also transferred to Armstrong.
Holman is actually second on the team in scoring through the first three games. Belongia has also already contributed.
Conference preview
Champlin Park was eighth out of 14 teams in the Northwest Suburban Conference with a 6-7 record, and the Rebels finished as a 5AAAA section semifinalist.
Defending conference champion and Class 4A state qualifier Elk River (19-2 overall, 13-0 conference) graduated its top three scorers and four of the top five but does return junior 5-10 guard Jordan Langbehn and junior 6-2 forward Ella Johnson.
Langbehn averaged 9.2 points per game and finished with 165, and Johnson averaged 5.6 points per game and had 111. Langbehn is ranked 53rd in the Class of 2023 and is ranked No. 6 out of the shooting guards.
Senior Ava Berg is also back and is ranked 85th in the Class of 2022 and is ranked 36th for senior combo guards.
Sophomore power forward Kayla Christy is a newcomer ranked 60th for the Class of 2024 and was the team-leading scorer through the first five games.
Centennial (21-2, 12-1) was the conference runner-up in 2021 but also a Class 4A state semifinalist after beating Elk River in the state quarterfinals.
The Cougars did graduate the top two scorers, both NCAA Division I players now, but senior 5-8 guard Camille Cummings, senior 5-9 guard Sydney Kubes and sophomore 5-8 guard Marisa Frost return to the court.
Cummings averaged 11.6 points per game and finished with 266. Kubes averaged 7.6 points per game and had 175, and Frost averaged 6.5 points per game and had 143.
Cumming is ranked 92nd in the class of 2022 and is 41st for senior combo guards. Frost is ranked 10th for the Class of 2024 and is the No. 1 sophomore point guard.
Junior 5-8 guard Macey Littlefield is a newcomer who was averaging 9.0 points per game through four games.
Class 4A ninth-ranked Maple Grove (16-4, 11-2) was third in the conference and an 8AAAA section semifinalist in 2021.
Junior 5-11 guard/wing Kennedy Klick, senior guard/wing Ari Gordon, senior 5-11 guard Kyla Overskei and freshman 5-11 guard Jordan Ode are the top returners.
Klick averaged 11.7 points per game and finished with 222, and Gordon averaged 10.3 points per game and collected 196. Overskei averaged 5.9 points per game and had 100, and Ode averaged 5.6 points per game had ended 2021 with 78.
Klick is ranked sixth overall for the Class of 2023 and is the third-ranked junior combo guard. Gordon is ranked 38th for the Class of 2022 and is the fourth-ranked senior small forward, and Overskei is ranked 71st for the Class of 2022 and is the fourth-ranked senior shooting guard.
Ode is ranked third in the Class of 2025 and is the second-ranked freshman combo guard.
The Crimson have had nine different players score in double-digits in five games so far this season.
Spring Lake Park (13-8, 9-3) was fourth in the conference in 2021 and was the 5AAAA section runner-up.
The Panthers graduated the top two scorers from last season and lost the third with junior forward Kylie Diaz transferring to St. Michael-Albertville but do return senior 5-6 guard Averi Dunbar, junior guard Camryn Smith and sophomore forward Mikayla Thomas.
Thomas averaged 5.7 points per game and had 114. Dunbar averaged 5.5 points per game and finished with 116, and Smith averaged 4.6 points per game and collected 92.
Smith is ranked 66th for the Class of 2023 and is the eighth-ranked junior shooting guard. Thomas is ranked eighth for the Class of 2024 and is the second-ranked small forward, and Dunbar is ranked 111th for the Class of 2024 and is the 12th-ranked senior point guard.
Class 3A sixth-ranked Totino-Grace (10-8, 8-5) was fifth in the conference last season.
Senior 6-0 guard Hannah Herzig and senior 5-9 guard Leah Dengerud are the top two players back.
Herzig averaged 17.9 points per game last season and had 304, and Dengerud averaged 15.1 points per game and finished with 241.
Herzig is ranked 41st for the Class of 2022 and is the 16th-ranked senior combo guard. Dengerud is ranked 45th for the Class of 2022 and is the sixth-ranked senior small forward.
Maple Grove and Spring Lake Park are also in the 5AAAA section with the Rebels along with Osseo, Park Center, Mounds View, Roseville and Irondale.
