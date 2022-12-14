The challenge for the Champlin Park girls basketball team this fall is replacing its three leading scorers from last year, led by career 1,000-point scorer Mikaelah Counce. She was a staple for the Rebels over the years, leading Champlin Park in scoring in all four of her years on the team, including 13.9 last year.

Ava Holman was second on the team with 12.2 and Alecia Bates was third with 8.0.

