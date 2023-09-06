Champlin Park football opened the 2023 season on Aug. 31, losing a back-and-forth edition of the battle for the paddle 20-13 to Anoka at Goodrich Field.

Anoka took the lead late in the first quarter through a 20-yard pass by Peyton Podany to Afy Ibekwe, followed by an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt.

  

