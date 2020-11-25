Champlin Park football dominated White Bear Lake on both sides of the ball Nov. 17 in a Class 6A playoff opener.
With news that the season would be suspended by Gov. Tim Walz due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no one was sure if this was going to be both teams’ last games of 2020.
The Rebels did have one more game on Nov. 20 against Shakopee, with Walz’s executive order to halt prep sports beginning on Nov. 21, but they seemed to leave it all on the field in a 34-8 win over the Bears a few days earlier.
The offense clicked with 371 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. The defense also controlled the White Bear Lake offense, holding the Bears to under 100 yards in the first half and not allowing a score until there was less than a minute to go.
Senior running back Shawn Shipman had a huge game with 195 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries and also had a 7-yard reception. Junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald added 89 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and also finished 5-for-14 for 87 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Senior DJ Myles added 44 yards and touchdown on three carries. Senior Evan Hammonds had 43 yards on four carries and also caught a pass for seven yards. Senior Edmund Ocansey had two receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Ocansey also had an interception and a forced fumble on defense, and senior Cam Hammonds recovered a fumble. Senior defensive back Jeff Walsh had eight tackles and a forced fumble.
Junior defensive lineman Daniel Walker had a sack, and seniors Tristan Sanchez and Charlie Hansen each had a half sack. Senior linebackers Hayden Sanders and Eric Bryant had six tackles a piece.
Champlin Park scored three times in the first half to take a 20-0 lead.
The defense forced a turnover on downs on White Bear Lake’s first drive, and the Rebels marched 70 yards on eight plays to get on the scoreboard first.
Shipman started the drive with a 22-yard run, and Fitzgerald later added 10- and 11-yard gains on two designed quarterback runs.
Shipman finished the drive with a 6-yard run to the end zone, going up the middle and getting an extra push by the offensive line to break the plane.
The defense forced a three-and-out on the next Bears’ possession, helped by a third-down sack by Walker.
The offense then went 58 yards on nine plays to make it 14-0.
Evan Hammonds started the drive with a 16-yard run, and Fitzgerald later added a 14-yard run after a holding penalty erased a big play by Shipman.
Fitzgerald finished the drive with a 7-yard run up the middle, breaking a tackle on his way to the end zone.
White Bear Lake marched from its own 13-yard line to the Rebels’ 17-yard line with the aid of personal foul and pass interference penalties on the next drive. But the defense forced three straight incomplete passes to get the ball back.
Several big plays helped Champlin Park score again on its third offensive possession.
Shipman had a 17-yard run on a third-and-4, and Fitzgerald threw up a deep ball on a corner route to the left side of the field on the next play and Ocansey snatched the ball and got a foot down before going out of bounds on a 34-yard gain.
Fitzgerald and Ocansey connected again two plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass to the left corner of the end zone.
The Rebels went for two after an offsides penalty on the extra point, but a pass fell incomplete keeping the score at 20-0.
The defense was forced back into action to start the second half after a muffed kickoff return gave the Bears the ball on the Champlin Park 37-yard line, and the defense didn’t allow a first down and forced a turnover on downs.
The Rebels would go 66 yards on 12 plays to make it 27-0.
Shipman and Myles combined for 60 yards on 10 carries on the drive, with Shipman punching in a 4-yard score on an option pitch to the left.
White Bear Lake finally looked to be moving the ball a few drives later, but Ocansey was able to get an interception on a contested jump ball by ripping the ball out of the receiver’s hands before hitting the ground.
Champlin Park would score again after the turnover, going 88 yards on 10 plays.
Evan Hammonds had a huge 21-yard gain on a first-and-15. He looked to be running toward a wall of defenders on the right side, but he reversed the field and was able to get blockers in front for the big gain.
Myles capped the drive by ripping off a 29-yard touchdown run to make it 34-0.
The Bears finally scored with 57.9 seconds to go. Berwald had a 3-yard touchdown run, and he hit junior Alexander Lockwood for a two-point conversion pass to cut the Rebels’ lead to 34-8.
