Champlin Park football fell behind by two touchdowns in the first quarter and never fully recovered Oct. 30 in a 27-13 loss against Rosemount.
The Rebels (2-2 overall) celebrated senior night and crowned the homecoming king and queen at halftime, but the Irish jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the third quarter before the offense was finally able to do some celebrating of its own.
Junior quarterback Cade Fitzgerald kept a drive alive on a third-and-18 on the Champlin Park 23-yard line by throwing up a jump ball on the left side of the field that senior wide receiver Edmund Ocansey was able to catch for a 46-yard gain.
Senior running back Shawn Shipman carried the ball four times on the next four plays and gained 18 yards to make it first-and-goal from the Rosemount 8-yard line, but a couple of negative plays made it fourth-and-goal from the 20-yard line.
Fitzgerald rolled out to his right on the next play and was able to throw back to his left and find senior wide receiver Myer Schmitz wide open in the middle of the field. Schmitz was able to reach the end zone for the first Rebels’ points of the night.
The two-point conversion pass failed, however, and Champlin Park trailed 27-6.
The defense followed up that score by forcing a turnover on downs, but sophomore quarterback Sean Erickson was picked off by senior Riley Gruenes to give the Irish the ball on the Rebels’ 6-yard line.
The defense got the ball right back to Champlin Park on the next play with senior defensive tackle Elie Soumah recovering a Gruenes fumble.
Senior defensive back DJ Myles, who also had a sack, later forced a fumble that was recovered by senior defensive back Cameron Hammonds in the fourth quarter, and the offense was able to put a drive together to get another touchdown.
Fitzgerald had a couple of carries for 29 yards, and he also hit senior wide receiver Evan Hammonds for a 14-yard gain on the drive.
Fitzgerald finished it off with a 22-yard touchdown pass to junior running back JJ Robinson on a fourth-and-5. That cut the deficit to 27-13 with just under five minutes to go.
The offense would get the ball back, but Rosemount took over three minutes off the clock. The game ended on a Fitzgerald pass to Evan Hammonds where Hammonds pitched the ball back to Shipman for what was a 50-yard gain.
The Irish started the scoring with 2:27 left in the first quarter. Gruenes hit senior tight end Jake Ratzlaff on a 46-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-0.
Ratzlaff later recovered a Shipman fumble and returned it 44 yards to the house to make it 14-0 Rosemount with 1:28 left in the first quarter.
Junior kicker Leyton Simmering later drilled a 32-yard field goal to make it 17-0, and he placed the ensuing kickoff with a high kick around the Rebels’ 30-yard line. The Irish were able to recover the ball on the kickoff.
Simmering then closed the first half with a 40-yard field goal to make it 20-0 at halftime.
Senior running back Christian Graske added a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Irish. That score came after a blocked punt.
