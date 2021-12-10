Champlin Park senior Darius Givance was selected to play in the Minnesota High School Football Showcase with the 49th Minnesota High School All Star game, which was Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Givance was a running back/defensive back and punter for the Rebels, and he was key for the North in the all-star game.
Givance was named the North defensive MVP. He had an interception and also kicked an extra point.
The South defeated the North 12-7 in a defensive/special teams battle, the 17th win for the South against the North in All-Star game history. The South had a punt return for a touchdown.
