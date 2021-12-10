p1 spt chp fball givance
Buy Now

Champlin Park senior Darius Givance, pictured in a game against Maple Grove this season, played in the 49th Minnesota High School Football All-Star game for the North team Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium. Givance was named North Defensive MVP.

 (Sun File Photo by Anthony Iozzo)

Champlin Park senior Darius Givance was selected to play in the Minnesota High School Football Showcase with the 49th Minnesota High School All Star game, which was Dec. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Givance was a running back/defensive back and punter for the Rebels, and he was key for the North in the all-star game.

Givance was named the North defensive MVP. He had an interception and also kicked an extra point.

The South defeated the North 12-7 in a defensive/special teams battle, the 17th win for the South against the North in All-Star game history. The South had a punt return for a touchdown.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments