Champlin Park and Osseo/Park Center lacrosse met last week in a big win for the Rebels on April 24, before both teams played again on April 26, with the Rebels losing to Chisago Lakes and OPC losing to Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.
OPC at Champlin Park
The Rebels hosted Osseo/Park Center in a big 18-1 win on Monday, a result which improved Champlin Park’s conference record to 2-1, while OPC’s is now 0-4. The win was made in the first half, with Champlin Park scoring 15 goals before halftime to one from OPC.
Brayden Strausser led Champlin Park’s attack with four goals and four assists against OPC, while Gavin Bosch added five goals.
Champlin Park’s win represents their biggest scoreline of the season so far, having scored 22 goals between their first three games.
Champlin Park Results
Champlin Park stayed home midweek in a difficult matchup with Chisago Lakes, which the visitors emerged from victorious 9-4 over the Rebels.
Chisago Lakes led 3-2 at halftime, but extended its lead greatly with three goals in each of the third and fourth periods.
Champlin Park scored two goals of its own, but it was not enough to change the momentum of the game. The Rebels’ scoring was led by Kristian Kapitan, who notched two goals and made one assist against Chisago Lakes.
OPC Results
Osseo/Park Center continued to form the building blocks of its season with two more games, starting wit a 2-15 loss to Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids on Wednesday.
OPC started and finished the game on high notes with a goal in both the first and fourth periods, but struggled to control the host’s attack as Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids scored 10 goals between the second and third periods.
OPC boys lacrosse played two games the following week, hosting Rogers on Monday, May 1, and traveling to Andover on Wednesday, May 3.
