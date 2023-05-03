Champlin Park and Osseo/Park Center lacrosse met last week in a big win for the Rebels on April 24, before both teams played again on April 26, with the Rebels losing to Chisago Lakes and OPC losing to Spring Lake Park/Coon Rapids.

OPC at Champlin Park

