Fresh off the joy of winning the first section title in school history, the Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons had a number of athletes competing at the 2022 state girls swimming and diving meet Nov. 16-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.

The Falcons had seven different entries in the meet - two relays and five individual swims. Two of them advanced to the finals session on Friday - the 200 freestyle relay and senior Olivia Kehn in the 100 breaststroke. The top 16 finishers in the prelims advanced to finals.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments