Fresh off the joy of winning the first section title in school history, the Robbinsdale Armstrong Falcons had a number of athletes competing at the 2022 state girls swimming and diving meet Nov. 16-18 at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center at the University of Minnesota.
The Falcons had seven different entries in the meet - two relays and five individual swims. Two of them advanced to the finals session on Friday - the 200 freestyle relay and senior Olivia Kehn in the 100 breaststroke. The top 16 finishers in the prelims advanced to finals.
The 200 free relay team in the prelims consisted of Lucia Freed, Nola Fisher, Kehn and Ella Cooley. Freshman Riley Sheffer was subbed in for Kehn for the finals with Kehn competing later in the night. The relay team finished 15th in the prelims with a time of 1 minute, 40.38 seconds. They were 16th in finals at 1:42.48.
Kehn held steady in both sessions, finishing 12th. She posted a 1:07.17 in the prelims and 1:07.96 in finals.
Freed competed in the 200 freestyle and was 21st with a 2:17.05. Cooley finished 24th in the 50 free at 24.91. Senior Amanda Hyland came in 21st in the 500 free at 5:32.68. Freed rounded out the individual swims for Armstrong, finishing just outside of a finals spot in 17th in the 100 backstroke with a 1:01.15.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Freed, Hyland, Sheffer and Cooley finished 18th with a time of 3:47.14.
Champlin Park’s lone swim was in the 400 free relay, with the combination of Kari Bork, Addy Stover, Mari Lachinski and Sophia Norested finishing 17th at 3:43.68.
Park center sophomore diver Maya Woods finished 17th in the prelims with a score of 156.60.
Edina captured the team title with 260 points, edging out Minnetonka with 254 points. The Hornets won three events - 200 IM, 500 free and 200 free relay.
The diving preliminary round took place Nov. 16, while the swimming prelims were Nov. 17. Both finals sessions for Class A and AA were on Nov. 18.
