Even though Irondale had only won five games this season, they had the 13-7 Champlin Park Rebels on their toes late in the game.
The Knights held on to a 4-1 lead in the fifth inning after scoring four runs in the frame. The Rebels couldn’t get off the field as the No. 6 seed in the section 5AAAA softball tournament had an upset on their minds.
Champlin Park, the No. 3 seed, needed a rally to remain on the winner’s side of the bracket.
Their response was immediate.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, they quickly applied the pressure on the Knights, loading up the bases with one out. The pressure got to Irondale as a passed ball and wild pitch on back-to-back pitches allowed the Rebels to cut their deficit to 4-3.
Up next at the plate was Emma Husom, who came through in the clutch with the go-ahead two-run single for a 5-4 lead. The Rebels would hold on to the 5-4 lead to finish off the Knights to advance in the 5AAAA tournament.
The other game-changing play Tuesday afternoon came in the top of the seventh with Irondale down a run. Allison Foldesi hit a leadoff double to reapply the pressure to Champlin Park. With the Knights showing the ability to tack on runs later in the game, they had all the belief in the world they would tie things up.
However, the next sequence of events heavily favored the Rebels as they drew one step closer to victory.
A lineout to second baseman Maddie Gruhn provided the first out of the inning, but she made the heads-up play at second base, catching the runner off the base and throwing to shortstop Alyssa Blaska for the double play at the bag.
It quickly turned from no outs and a runner on second for Irondale, to two outs with no runners on. Gruhn made a similar play in the second inning when she caught a line drive, stepped on second for the forceout and threw to first base for an inning-ending double play.
This one didn’t end the inning, but it came at a more critical point in the game.
It was the play the Rebels desperately needed to escape with the win. Starting pitcher Riley Leonhardt would strike out the next batter to end the game.
Leonhardt found herself in trouble in the fifth inning when the Knights took the lead. After getting the first two batters out, the next seven batters reached base. The Rebels also had a couple defensive miscues that contributed to Irondale’s rally.
One of the hits Leonhardt surrendered came back to hit her on the field, which allowed the batter to reach before she was able to scoop the ball up and throw to first. On this same play, some heads-up baserunning by the Knights allowed them to score two runs, making it 3-1, with the runner from second never slowing down on the play.
Then, a ball was hit underneath the glove of Blaska, allowing another run to score, making it 4-1.
Despite having five runs, only two of Champlin Park’s runs were scored as RBI from Husom’s go-ahead single.
The Rebels’ first run came in the first inning when Gruhn took advantage of a Knights’ error. She stole third base but the throw went over her head, so she sprinted home. The throw appeared to beat her home and she was tagged out, but after the two umpires discussed the play, Gruhn was deemed safe, ruling catcher’s interference on Irondale. It was 1-0 to the Rebels.
Champlin Park prevailed from the three-run deficit to remain in the winner’s bracket, facing a tough test in the next round. They’ll take on fellow conference foe, No. 2 Maple Grove (14-7, 11-2) on the road on Thursday, May 26, who defeated No. 7 Park Center 4-0 in their opening game.
The Crimson defeated the Rebels 3-0 in their regular season matchup on May 17.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.