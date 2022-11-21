Champlin Park/Coon Rapids’ Tuesday night game against Buffalo offered up a pair of firsts for the girls hockey team in the young season.
It was the Bluebirds’ first win in regulation and shutout as they defeated the Bison 3-0 at Champlin Ice Forum.
It took some time for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids (2-1) to find their first goal, but their persistence in front of the net paid off in the second period.
After ten shots on goal in the first period, forward Tessa Boden finally slotted the Bluebirds ahead 1-0 at the 15:05 mark in the second period, assisted by defenders Kylie Aswegan and Shelby Julien.
Forward Cam Singh made it 2-0 later in the period for her first goal of the season, assisted by forward Brooklyn Johnson. Julien grabbed a goal of her own to make it 3-0 with Johnson and Lily McKenzie chipping in with the assist.
The Bluebirds had 40 total shots on goal. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids sophomore goaltender Maddie Wostrel faced only eight shots.
Mixing veterans and youth
Year two for head coach Todd Gutterman sees him direct a squad with a blend of veterans and players eager to impress at the varsity level.
The Bluebirds will look for new contributors on the front line after three of their top four leading scorers from last year have departed. The top returning point scorer from last year is actually defender Kylie Scott (5 goals, 17 assists) who was third on the team last year and will likely be towards the top again this season
“Number one is Kylie Scott. We’re pretty aggressive with our defense,” Gutterman said on who he’ll look for to lead in points. “We like them being a part of the play. I expect her and Brooklyn Johnson, who are both senior captains, to lead the way from a scoring standpoint.”
He also highlighted sophomore forward Lily McKenzie, who had 7 goals and 7 assists last year, to help shoulder the scoring load. A newcomer to the team is Cam Singh, a transfer from Blaine who has contributed so far this season.
Each of Champlin Park/Coon Rapids’ first two games went to overtime, splitting the contests. They lost to Blaine 2-1 in the opener and defeated Eden Prairie 4-3 in their next.
Freshman forward Tessa Boden has two goals so far and is one of the younger players expected to mesh well with the upperclassmen and be an outlet up front.
The strength of the team will be on the back end with four of their five starting defenders returning along with sophomore goaltender Maddie Wostrel, who got a lot of playing time as a freshman. But it’s not the only thing that has Gutterman optimistic about the team.
“The one thing that I like most so far is that this is a gritty team and they work hard,” Gutterman said. “The young players, the old players, everyone on this team, we don’t have to get on anyone. They show up every shift and give it everything they have.”
It’s been evident in already playing two overtime games this season. In the Eden Prairie win, they fought back from a 3-1 deficit in the first period to eventually tie it up in the third. It’s an encouraging sign from a team with a number of young players showing the ability to erase a deficit.
In turn, it’s led to some mental mistakes on the other end, mistakes that will hopefully be ironed out as the season progresses.
“Some of the young kids coming up to varsity … they have to learn to play faster and I’m not talking with their legs,” Gutterman said. “It’s more with their heads and recognizing situations. We’ve had a lot of odd-man rushes early on and we’re not capitalizing on them at this moment. It’s learning when to make those plays and how to make them quicker.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.