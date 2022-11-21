Champlin Park/Coon Rapids’ Tuesday night game against Buffalo offered up a pair of firsts for the girls hockey team in the young season.

It was the Bluebirds’ first win in regulation and shutout as they defeated the Bison 3-0 at Champlin Ice Forum.

