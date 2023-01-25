When the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids and Roseville/Mahtomedi girls hockey teams squared off on the ice Tuesday night at Coon Rapids Ice Center, they were doing so with a bigger message in mind.
The theme for the game was Mental Health Awareness Night, sponsored by Sophie’s Squad, a non-profit organization with a goal to improve mental health in young athletes by raising awareness of mental health issues and providing resources for seeking out help.
The organization was founded by Terry Hughes, who is also the head instructor of the Skate to Excellence youth hockey program for kids in Centennial and surrounding areas.
It was started last year after 14-year-old Sophie Wieland, an athlete in the hockey program, took her own life in July of 2021.
Hughes was the coach of the team she was on. After it happened, he helped create Sophie’s Squad to raise awareness for mental health issues and how important it is to address those issues young athletes might be dealing with.
“There’s probably a lot out there that we don’t know we’ve helped,” Hughes said about their impact on young athletes. “It’s hard to grasp that number. We’ve had certain kids come up and say thanks. There’s probably more that don’t say something. It’s working.”
They had a table set up at the game for spectators to learn about their program and the importance of taking care of your own mental health, along with t-shirts with the slogan “hockey hits back” on them. There was also a ceremonial puck drop to start the game as the crowd embraced the mission to support mental health.
In addition to holding special nights like these at hockey games throughout the season, they have worked with the Minnesota Whitecaps and the USA Cup, a soccer tournament held over the summer in Blaine featuring over 1,000 teams worldwide, to spread the most important message when it comes to mental health - it’s OK to not be OK.
“It’s huge because most of them are in silence,” Hughes said about their reach. “They’re understanding that it’s OK to not be OK. The word is getting out there.”
One of the biggest challenges with combating mental health struggles is the stigma that surrounds it. Hughes said that kids can feel embarrassed or judged if they talk about their mental health. But everyone is human. It’s OK if you’re not feeling 100 percent all of the time mentally. The best way to address mental health issues is by talking about them.
“Embarrassment, maybe getting bullied, picked on. Maybe they just want to hide it,” Hughes said why kids don’t talk about it. “There’s probably lots of reasons. We all want to bring this cage in front of us that says we’re strong. We’re not. We’re human.”
More information about the organization can be found on its website at SophiesSquad.org.
If you or someone you know is in crisis and in need of immediate assistance, the following resources can help:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988
Throughout Minnesota: call **CRISIS (**274747)
Crisis Text Line: is available for free, 24/7 by texting MN to 741741
Bluebirds Stay Unbeaten
As for the game, it got off to a hot start with five goals scored in the first period. Champlin/Park Coon Rapids went up 2-0 with goals from freshman forward Tessa Boden and senior forward Cam Singh. Roseville/Mahtomedi leveled things up late in the period with two goals within 45 seconds of each other.
Freshman defender Aspen Tillges and sophomore forward Rylee Bogren were the goalscorers.
But there was still one more goal to go. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids freshman forward Sydney Burnevik pounced on a loose puck in the offensive zone and was 1-on-1 with the goaltender. She netted her first goal of the game to give the Bluebirds a 3-2 lead with 15 seconds left before the first intermission.
It wasn’t as chaotic in the second period as the Bluebirds added to their lead courtesy of freshman defender Kylie Aswegan.
Junior forward Kylie Jones cut into the Marauders’ deficit to make it 4-3 in the third period. Champlin Park/Coon Rapids dug in defensively to maintain their lead and capitalized when Roseville/Mahtomedi pulled their goaltender in search of a tying goal.
Burnevik scored the empty net goal with 59 seconds left, effectively sealing the win. The Marauders got a goal back but it came with only five seconds remaining. The final score was 5-4.
The win extended the Bluebirds’ (11-5-2) unbeaten run to six games - consisting of four wins and two draws. Roseville/Mahtomedi (13-6) had a six-game win streak snapped.
“It’s two really good hockey teams,” Champlin Park/Coon Rapids head coach Todd Gutterman said. “Our style is to press and press and try to create turnovers and we didn’t do a great job in the first but thought we did a better job in the second and third. As you saw they had a counter punch and got themselves right back in the game a couple times. It was just a really fun game. The girls battled.”
Coming into the year, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids were uncertain where the goals would come from, needing to replace three of their top four scorers from last year. So far, it’s been a pair of underclassmen that have led the way.
Sophomore forward Lily McKenzie currently leads the Bluebirds with 28 points (11 goals, 17 assists), followed by Burnevik with 21 (11 goals, 10 assists). Senior forward Brooklyn Johnson with 19 points (9 goals, 10 assists) comes in third.
“We graduated 13. As a staff we didn’t know how we were going to be this year,” Gutterman said. “They’ve surprised us and I think it’s just that they’re gritty and work hard. They forecheck and backcheck and they don’t give up.”
They are scoring 3.2 goals per game and allowing 2.1.
