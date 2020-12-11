Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey doesn’t know when they can return to the ice in 2020-21 yet, but when they do, the Rebels and Cardinals co-op will have talent on the roster.
There were just six girls who graduated from the team, and they included former captains Sarah McClellan (defense), Eliya Johnson (goalie) and Hannah Beczkalo (forward) as well as defenseman Holly Johnson and forwards Grace Hannula and Makena Moe.
Senior defenseman/forward Delaney Johnson (19 goals, 10 assists), junior defenseman/forward Abby Ness (14 goals, 12 assists), junior forward Molly Terebayza (nine goals, 15 assists), junior forward Brooke DelCastillo (five goals, five assists), sophomore defenseman Kylie Scott (four goals, four assists), junior defenseman/forward Kennedy Bolander (three goals, four assists) and senior defenseman Abby Petersen (seven assists) are some of the top players expected back this season.
All but one defenseman is expected back, bringing some key experience, and senior goalie Camryn Mayer did have some experience in the net last year with a 1-0 record and 12 saves on 13 shots in about 45 minutes of game time.
Dealing with the pandemic
The problem with this season is the COVID-19 pandemic, which is already affecting the winter season with practice, tryouts and games being suspended until at least Dec. 21.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order that pauses prep sports until at least Dec. 18, and the Minnesota State High School League approved three calendars with restart dates for Dec. 21, Jan. 4 or Jan. 18 – depending on further orders by Walz and coronavirus numbers in the school district.
The season is also going to be restricted to a localized schedule with mostly conference teams and fewer overall games. Postseason play is not finalized yet, but it is possible that there are only section tournaments and no state tournament just like the fall season.
This of course limits what teams can do and it limits the ability of coaches to get the teams ready for the regular season. That means that more experienced players will need to help varsity newcomers get up to speed a lot quicker than in previous years.
Completing the roster
There are a lot of players that have been in the system which should help the Rebels/Cardinals.
Some players from last year’s roster include seniors Erica Theisen (forward), Alaina Hedlund (defenseman), Dayna Carlson (forward), Kylie Wilson (forward) and Kyler Schack (forward).
Other juniors expected back are Mary Olson (defenseman), Emily Nikolaus (defenseman), Maddie Shaw (forward), Abby Swanstrom (forward), Julie Hedlund (forward), Jaydn Herr (forward), Sam Boshea (goalie), Kate Arndorfer (goalie), Brie Teuber (goalie), Brianna Qualley (forward) and Emma Strouse (forward).
Sophomores Emma Olson (forward), Shelby Julien (defenseman), Brooklyn Johnson (defenseman/forward) and Kaitlyn Kiffmeyer (defenseman/forward) are other players from last year’s roster.
Brooklyn Johnson (three goals, four assists), Theisen (goal, assist), Herr (two assists) and Schack (assist) also contributed offensively. Boshea played about six minutes in the net for the varsity squad, and Julie Hedlund, Wilson, Qualley, Strouse and Kiffmeyer saw some ice time.
Conference preview
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids finished sixth in the Northwest Suburban Conference last season with a 9-5-1 record (14-11-1 overall).
Andover is the defending Class 2A state champion, and the Huskies also won the Northwest Suburban Conference with an 11-0 record – finishing 28-2 overall.
Maple Grove finished fourth overall in the Class 2A state tournament, and the Crimson were second in the conference at 10-1 – finishing 21-8-1 overall.
Andover is expected to be on the top teams in the state once again with several top returners.
Senior forward Peyton Hemp and junior forward Madison Kaiser are both committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota. Senior forward Gabby Krause is committed to the NCAA Division I University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Senior defenseman Madison Clough is committed to the NCAA Division I Yale University, and senior forward Tyra Turner is committed to the NCAA Division II Saint Anselm College (New Hampshire).
Also expected back are senior forward Madelynn Jurgensen, junior forward Sara Kaiser, sophomore forwards Isa Goettl and Ella Boerger and sophomore defenseman Josie Hemp.
Peyton Hemp (28 goals, 29 assists), Madison Kaiser (23 goals, 20 assists), Krause (22 goals, 19 assists), Goettl (18 goals, 18 assists), Jurgensen (13 goals, 18 assists), Turner (10 goals, 25 assists), Clough (three goals, 20 assists), Boerger (13 goals, nine assists) and Josie Hemp (three goals, 12 assists) all had double-digit points.
Maple Grove also is expected to get back some of its top players from a year ago.
Senior forward Tristana Tatur is committed to the NCAA Division I Quinnipiac University (Connecticut). She had 26 goals and 19 assists last season.
Senior goalie Brooke Cassibo (20-8-1, .932 save percentage, 2.11 goals against average)
Senior forwards Lauren Stenslie (26 goals, 18 assists), Sam Stelljes (nine goals, six assists) and Courtney Leising (three goals, five assists), senior defenseman Jenna Timm (five goals, 10 assists), junior forward Tia Rice (three goals, six assists), sophomore forward Stella Retrum (10 goals, 17 assists) and sophomore defenseman Emily Oakland (goal, nine assists) were also key last season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.