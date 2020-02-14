Champlin Park/Coon Rapids girls hockey and Anoka/Spring Lake Park needed three overtimes to declare a winner Feb. 8 in a 5AA section quarterfinal at Roseville Ice Arena.
The third-seeded Rebels (14-11-1 overall) and sixth-seeded Anoka/SLP (13-13) were tied 1-1 after two periods and 2-2 at the end of regulation.
Anoka/SLP senior defenseman Anna Tollette scored the game-winner with three minutes left in the third overtime. Rebels’ sophomore forward Molly Terebayza tied the game in the third period.
While this season was cut short for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids, much of the team is expected back next year.
Senior forwards Holly Johnson (two goals, three assists), Anna Beczkalo (four goals, 12 assists), Grace Hannula (goal, three assists), Leah Jones and Makena Moe, senior defenseman Sarah McClellan (goal, five assists) and senior goalie Eliya Johnson (568 saves) all concluded their high school careers.
Their losses will be felt, but seven of the top eight players in terms of points are expected back – Junior defensman/forward Delaney Johnson (19 goals, 10 assists), sophomore defenseman/forward Abby Ness (14 goals, 12 assists), Terebayza (nine goals, 15 assists), sophomore forward Brooke DelCastillo (five goals, five assists), freshman defenseman Kylie Scott (four goals, four assists), sophomore defenseman/forward Kennedy Bolander (three goals, four assists) and junior defenseman Abby Peterson (seven assists).
McClellan is also the lone defenseman that is a senior, and junior goalie Camryn Mayer did have some experience in the net this year with a 1-0 record and 12 saves on 13 shots in about 45 minutes of game time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.