Champlin Park/Coon Rapids is riding a hot streak the past three games, averaging about seven goals per game in three straight victories.
The Rebels (9-8-1 overall, 3-6 Northwest Suburban Conference) are now back over .500 with the offensive surge. And it doesn’t hurt they have also averaged two goals against per game during this win streak.
Also, since Dec. 29, the only loss has come against top-ranked Andover with Champlin Park/Coon Rapids going 4-1-1 during that stretch.
And a little late season run is possible with two games against Anoka (5-12) and a game against White Bear Lake (4-14-1) coming up. The Rebels also have games against Osseo/Park Center (10-9) and Elk River/Zimmerman (9-8-1), which are two games they have already beaten this season.
The season ends with games against Blaine (9-7-3) and 10th-ranked Rogers (13-4-2).
A strong finish will most likely be needed in order to get a home game for the 5AA section quarterfinals.
The top four seeds are expected to go to ninth-ranked Maple Grove (11-5-2), Rogers, Centennial/Spring Lake Park (12-6-1) and North Wright County (12-6-1). The Rebels, Osseo/Park Center and Mounds View (10-9) look to be in the running for the fifth seed at the moment.
Rebels 9, Wings 2
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids scored seven unanswered goals in the final one-and-a-half periods to pull away for a 9-2 win Jan. 11 against Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena.
The Wings (8-10-1) had just stolen some momentum with a short-handed goal by senior forward Paige Loidolt and a penalty shot goal by sophomore forward Lydia College that tied the game at 2-2 midway through the second period.
But the Rebels kept bringing pressure in front of the net, and it led to four goals to close the second and a 6-2 lead.
Senior captain forward Abby Ness was the first to switch the momentum back with a rebound goal to put the Rebels up 3-2. Senior captain forward Molly Terebayza assisted on the goal.
Before Ness’ goal, junior forward Brooklyn Johnson had a shot on goal, and there were several other chances in front of the net that nearly led to a goal.
But Ness’ goal opened the floodgates with the traffic in front of sophomore goalie Emma Kahl proving to help lead to several high-percentage chances.
Junior captain defenseman Kylie Scott took a slapshot from the point after a pass by senior captain forward Brooke DelCastillo. Sophomore forward Kyla Keding redirected the shot into the net for the goal.
Less than a minute later, Keding scored again. This time it was redirected after a shot by sophomore defenseman Brylei DelCastillo. Junior forward Emma Olson also had an assist on the goal.
Brylei DelCastillo later added a short-handed goal to push the lead to 6-2.
Early in the third period, Terebayza found the back of the net after Scott helped force a turnover.
Scott passed up to Abby Ness who found Terebayza on the right side.
Champlin Park forward/defenseman Lily McKenzie later had a 1-on-1 breakaway chance but had the shot saved by Kahl.
But the lead was pushed to 8-2 on a power-play goal by Scott with assists to Terebayza and Abby Ness.
Terebayza scored again late in the third to make it 9-2.
Senior forward Emma Strouse scored the first goal of the game in the first period with assists to freshman defenseman Nola Milton and Keding, and Abby Ness also scored in the first on a rebound. That goal was assisted by senior forward Brianna Qualley.
Freshman goalie Madelyn Wostrel finished with 10 saves on 12 shots, though one goal was on the penalty shot. Kahl had 23 saves for the Wings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.