Champlin Park boys tennis bounced back after a tough stretch to win three straight duals last week and move to 11-4 overall.
The Rebels fell 4-3 to Rogers and Totino-Grace on May 6 and May 10, respectively, and also fell to Centennial 5-2 on May 17.
But Champlin Park, which also notched a 4-3 win over Coon Rapids on May 11 and a 5-2 win over St. Michael-Albertville May 13, added three more wins to its totals after the Centennial loss.
The Rebels defeated Holy Family Catholic 5-2 on May 18, Armstrong 6-1 May 19 and Rogers 4-3 May 20 to close the regular season.
Champlin Park and Rogers faces Rogers once again at 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 25, in the 5AA team section tournament. The winner plays in the 5AA semifinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 26, at the higher seed.
The 5AA team section final is at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 27, also at the higher seed.
The 5AA individual section tournament is Tuesday-Wednesday, June 1-2.
Senior Kyle Horton and sophomore Jake Nord are both 11-4 overall at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, and senior John Andoh is 13-2 at mostly No. 3 singles. Freshman Matthew George is 12-3 at mostly No. 4 singles.
Seniors Brandon Bloss and Garrett Phillips are 10-5 together at No. 1 doubles, and senior Alex Higgins (5-8) and junior Ryan Bekken (4-11) have mostly been paired at No. 2 doubles. Junior Clayton Klema (1-13) and eighth-grader Max Simmons (3-12) have both been paired at No. 3 doubles. Eighth-grader Howie Foye (1-2) has also played at No. 3 doubles.
Champlin Park 5, Holy Catholic Family 2
The Rebels swept all four singles matches and also won at No. 2 doubles on May 18 for a 5-2 win over Holy Family Catholic in a non-conference game.
Horton won 6-2, 6-0 over junior Jack Schaefer, and Nord won 6-0, 6-1 over senior Aidan O’Donnell. George played at No. 3 singles in the match and won 6-2, 6-0 over junior Drew Pearson, and Simmons was at No. 4 singles, winning 6-3, 6-0 over junior Luke Geadelmann.
Higgins and Andoh joined forces at No. 2 doubles in the match, and won 6-0, 6-0 over junior Jake Cameron and seventh-grader Michael Lizak.
Bloss and Phillips nearly won at No. 1 doubles. The senior duo fell 4-6, 6-4, 7-10 against junior Nick Blood and senior Jacob McPartland.
Bekken and Foye were paired together at No. 3 doubles, and they lost 1-6, 4-6 against seniors Brendan Sieve and Finn Dowling.
Champlin Park 6, Armstrong 1
Champlin Park hosted Armstrong on May 19 and only took a loss at No. 3 doubles in a 6-1 Northwest Suburban Conference win.
Horton defeated senior Ben Lithun 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, and Andoh cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over junior Jonathan Merriam at No. 3 singles.
Nord battled back for a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over senior Anders Johnson at No. 2 singles, and George also needed to win the last two sets in a 3-6, 6-4, 10-4 win over senior Hajoo “Ren” Choi at No. 4 singles.
Bekken and Higgins won 6-1, 6-1 over freshmen Adam Marable and Milosh Lindberg at No. 2 doubles, and Bloss and Phillips were able to edge sophomore Silas Pilon and freshman Jacob Merriam 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles.
Klema and Simmons fell 0-6, 6-7 at No. 3 doubles to junior Devon Fridlund and eighth-grader Luke Weisjahn. Klema and Simmons led 4-1 in the second set.
Champlin Park 4, Rogers 3
The Rebels closed the regular season with a 4-3 win over Rogers on May 20.
Horton, Andoh and George all won at singles, and Bloss and Phillips added a win at No. 1 doubles.
Horton defeated sophomore Brandon Chu 6-2, 6-3, and Andoh won 6-2, 7-5 over freshman Eli Olson. George won 6-2, 6-2 over junior Isaac Seipkes.
Bloss and Phillips defeated seniors Kyle Scherber and Ryan Davis 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
Nord took the only loss at singles. He fell 4-6, 2-6 to junior Andy Huber.
Bekken and Higgins were edged 6-7, 6-7 against junior Jack Lilleodden and senior Cade Rosacker at No. 2 doubles, and Klema and Simmons fell 3-6, 5-7 against senior Matt Seuer and sophomore Jack Hinnenkamp.
