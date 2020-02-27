Records were falling and state berths were clinched Feb. 22 in the 5AA section boys swimming and diving finals at Minnetonka Aquatics Center.
Champlin Park advanced senior captains Mark Kroening, Tyler Bruchmann and Dalton Stohlmann and junior Donovan Durand in the 200-yard freestyle relay, and Mark Kroening also advanced to state in the 100 free.
Junior Garrett Phillip is joining them at state after Phillip advanced in the diving competition.
Overall, the Rebels finished third as a team with 255 points. Wayzata won with 646, and Spring Lake Park took second with 405.
The 200 free relay broke the school record by over a second with their second-place finish in 1 minute, 29.89 seconds. Wayzata won the event in 1:28.31.
“They just swam a really nice race, and they put themselves in a position where maybe they will have an opportunity to make it back to the second day down at the state meet,” coach Joe Thiel said.
That same quartet also swam the second-fastest time in school history in the 400 free relay, taking third in 3:21.02. They just missed making state in that relay, as well. Wayzata dominated the event in 3:12.34, and Spring Lake Park was second in 3:20.11.
“They had a lot of season-best, lifetime-best splits on that 400 free, and the third-place finish in our section is pretty awesome,” Thiel said.
Mark Kroening did make state in a second event, breaking the school record in the 100 free in 48.73. That time was good enough for second place behind Spring Lake Park senior Kieran Ripken (47.87).
Thiel said that Mark Kroening has been working hard all season and was focused on making it to state as an individual and on a relay.
“His leadership, his hard work and dedication all paid off this year, and he had a very successful section meet,” Thiel said.
The goal for state for the swimmers will be to improve times, Thiel said. And he added that making the top 16 with the 200 free relay is a realistic goal.
“Sometimes you think you swam your best race at sections to get in there,” Thiel said. “I think we had an outstanding swim, a lot of season-best and lifetime-best splits there, but I think we can go quicker. It’s going to be exciting to see as they just focus on getting down and back as fast as we can.”
Phillips is going back to state in the diving competition after taking third overall with 337.25 points. He came into the finals on Saturday in fourth place but moved up with two solid dives. Wayzata senior Ethan Wheeler (400.9), Wayzata freshman Henry Ross (386.4) and Wayzata sophomore Nick Haseman (329.8) also made state.
Thiel said that Phillips has been doing an “awesome” job all season and also took on a leadership role with the young divers.
“Last year, he made it down to the state meet and this year, he stepped it up,” Thiel said. “Anytime there was competition, he raised his level of diving. … Last year was definitely a learning experience in seeing what the state meet competition is all about, and now he knows and is coming in prepared and I expect him to be successful down there at the university.”
Other medals
Champlin Park also claimed several other medals at the 5AA section meet.
Durand, who already held the school record in the 200 free, finished fourth in his lifetime-best time of 1:47.62. Durand also took fourth in the 500 free in 4:59.36.
Bruchmann set a school record in the 100 breaststroke and finished fifth in 1:02.11, and he also added a medal in the 200 IM with an eighth-place finish in 2:08.89.
Mark Kroening took home a medal in the 50 free, as well. He was fifth in 22.44. Stohlmann added a sixth-place finish in the 100 free in 50.19 and was also seventh in the 200 free in 1:52.14.
Freshman Alain Pham finished seventh overall in the 500 free in 5:20.17.
“With the focus and pace work that Alain has had in practice, he really set himself up this past month to go out and swim that final worthy time in the 500 free,” Thiel said.
Pham joined senior Ricky Larsen and sophomores Gabe Kroening and Nick Jacobs in the 200 medley relay to take sixth in 1:53.95.
“It was a really exciting meet,” Thiel said. “This is one of the hardest working groups that I have been able to coach.”
Other finishes
Pham added a 10th-place finish in the 200 IM (2:09.8), and Jacobs was 16th (2:22.18).
Freshman Sam Shelby was 10th in the diving competition with 224.95 points, and eighth-grader Maguire Boerboom was 12th with 202.65.
Junior Logan Schrupp was 15th in the 100 free (55.91), and Jacobs was 15th in the 100 backstroke (1:05.82).
Larsen was 17th in the 500 free (5:57.26) and 19th in the 200 free (2:10.81), and Schrupp finished 21st in the 50 free (25.9).
Gabe Kroening was 18th in the 100 backstroke (1:06.87).
