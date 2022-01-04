Champlin Park boys swimming and diving has one state qualifier back from last season and several others who medaled last season at sections.
Senior captains for 2021-22 are Nick Jacobs, Gabe Kroening and Evan Gustafson.
Jacobs earned a medal at sections last season, joining junior Alain Pham on the 200 medley relay to take third.
Jacobs also medaled in the 200 IM with a seventh-place finish and helped the 200 free relay take fourth at sections. He also swam the 100 butterfly.
Pham, of course, was the lone state qualifier for the Rebels last season, taking 17th at state in the 500 free. Pham also medaled in the 200 IM (sixth) at sections and joined senior Tucker Gaspar on the 400 free relay to take third at sections.
Gabe Kroening same at sections in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, and Gaspar also competed in the 200 free and 500 free.
Junior Sam Shelby just missed a section medal in diving with a ninth-place finish.
Junior Jonah Abraham (100 free, 200 free), sophomores Matt Froelke (200 free, 100 breaststroke), Emeke Okuchuku (50 free, 100 breaststroke), Tom Kroening (100 fly, 100 backstroke) and Garrett Gilbert (100 breaststroke) and freshman Hugh Nightingale (100 fly, 500 free) also competed at sections.
Section preview
Armstrong participated in the 5AA section which is stacked this season with the addition of Maple Grove to replace Cooper.
Wayzata is a perennial powerhouse, and Spring Lake Park and Champlin Park also usually have several medalists. Osseo, Irondale and Park Center are also in the section.
Wayzata is expected to continue to remain at the top despite graduating some top swimmers.
Seniors Matt Gendreau, Max Gjevre and Nick Haseman all return for the Trojans. Gendreau made state in the 200 and 500 free, and Gjevre made it in the 200 IM. Haseman took eighth at state in diving.
Freshman John Kirchner made state with the 200 medley relay, which took fourth, and with the 400 free relay. He also made state in the 50 and 100 free.
Gendreau made state with the 200 free relay along with juniors Caden Hou, Adam Liu and sophomore Leo Kenigsberg and also made it on the 400 free relay.
Junior Henry Ross took 10th at state in diving.
Several others medaled at sections – seniors Jack Wilson (100, 200 free), Sebastian Hultgren (200 IM, 500 free), Kevin Dai (200 IM, 100 backstroke), Jackson Maroon (100 fly) and Ethan Li (100 breaststroke), sophomores William Kirven (200 free, 500 free), Jung Lum To (diving) and Gray Sisco (500 free) and freshman Max Carter (100 fly).
Maple Grove graduated several top swimmers as well but gets back a few state qualifiers.
Senior TJ Palli and junior Gerrit Riekels both made state on the 200 medley relay, and Palli also made it on the 400 free relay. Riekels added a state berth in the 200 IM.
Junior Logan Cyr medaled at sections with the 200 medley relay and in the 500 free.
Spring Lake Park returns seniors Will Privratsky and Nick Starcevich and juniors Sam Clark and Braden Ripken, which made state on the 200 medley and the 200 free relays.
Starcevich also made state in the 200 IM and the 100 free, and Privratsky made state in the 100 fly and the 100 breaststroke.
Some others medaled at sections – senior Luke Elsesser (diving), junior Griffin Gasperich (200 free) and freshman Sebastian Santiago (diving).
Sophomores Nathan Krotzer and Isaiah Frei also swam with the 200 medley relay and helped it make state. Krotzer also medaled at sections in the 200 free and 100 backstroke, and Frei medaled in the 100 fly and 100 backstroke.
Armstrong gets back seniors Henry Kujak and Solomon Harris and junior Justin Rowles from the state qualifying 400 free relay. Sophomore Will Francis made state in diving.
Senior Henry Kujak had medals at sections in the 200 IM and the 100 backstroke. Rowles medaled in the 100 free and the 100 backstroke.
Harris medaled at sections in the 100 butterfly and the 50 free, and junior Nikos Mandravelis medaled in the 200 free and 500 free. Junior Nathaniel Nelson added a medal in the 200 IM, and junior Ben Scholtz medaled in diving.
The biggest graduation was state qualifier Donovan Durand (200 free).
